Advertisement
World & Nation

EU agrees to launch membership talks with Ukraine as war with Russia drags on

Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Estonia’s Prime Minister Kristen Michal, left, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a Nordic and Baltic countries meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, on Tuesday.
(Sergei Grits / Associated Press)
By Lorne Cook
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • European Union opens membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova next week, launching a years-long accession process seen as a security guarantee and strategic bet as Russia’s war grinds on.
  • Accession negotiations will start with rule-of-law “clusters” and could take years, even as EU leaders debate interim “associate membership” options amid concerns over corruption, justice standards and wartime reforms.
  • With NATO membership blocked and U.S.-brokered peace talks stalled by Washington’s focus on the Iran war, the EU is weighing direct negotiations with Vladimir Putin as Hungary softens its earlier veto.

BRUSSELS — European Union nations agreed Friday to open membership talks with Ukraine next week, officially launching the process for the war-torn country to eventually join the world’s biggest trading bloc.

At a meeting in Brussels, ambassadors from the 27 EU nations decided to officially open negotiations with Ukraine as well as with Moldova, which Russia has also tried to drag back into its orbit, on Monday in Luxembourg.

Ukraine sees EU membership as an important “security guarantee” for a stable future once war with Russia ends.

Advertisement

Its best guarantee would be NATO membership, but the Trump administration insists that cannot happen. Others oppose it joining while fighting continues. Russia is strongly against it, and has cited moves toward NATO membership as a reason for launching its full-scale invasion in 2022, though it has not objected to EU membership for Kyiv.

Countries hoping to join the EU must complete negotiations in 35 policy areas, or chapters, ranging from agriculture to trade; this process can take years.

An intergovernmental conference will be held Monday to open key chapters — grouped together as “clusters” — concerning the values and principles on which the bloc was founded.

Advertisement

“This is a recognition of the determination, courage and hard work shown by both countries in advancing reforms, even in the face of immense challenges,” said EU Council President António Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement.

They described the move as “a strategic choice” that strengthens “peace, security and prosperity across our continent.” It’s also a “signal that the EU’s offer of peace, stability and opportunity is unmatchable,” they said.

Ukraine officially applied for EU accession less than a week after Russia invaded in February 2022. The EU commission has praised the country for reforms it has been able to push through in wartime, although deep concerns about corruption and justice standards remain.

Last month, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged his EU partners to consider offering “associate membership” to Ukraine and breathe new life into talks aimed at ending more than four years of war with Russia.

Other countries — France and the Netherlands among them — have suggested work-arounds to bring Ukraine into the fold more quickly but without the rights of full membership.

It all comes as the EU weighs whether to try to launch its own negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin while U.S. mediated talks are bogged down as America’s attention focuses on the Iran war.

Advertisement

Under Merz’s proposals, Ukraine would take part in EU meetings, but without voting rights, and would also have non-voting “associate members” of the bloc’s powerful executive branch, the European Commission and the European Parliament.

All 27 EU members must agree before each policy chapter can be opened, and then again for it to be closed. Hungary, notably, has blocked the opening of negotiations, but the arrival of a new government in Budapest has softened that stance.

Cook writes for The Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationUkraine

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: How One Altadena Neighborhood Builds Back, Piece By Piece

    It turns out you can burn down a neighborhood and not destroy a community. We’ve seen evidence of this all across L.A. and so we will head back to one neighborhood that’s a good example of that bond: West Poppyfields Drive in Altadena.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Boiling Point: Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement