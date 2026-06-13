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World & Nation

Mayor in Oaxaca state is latest official slain in Mexico

Associated Press
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  • Mexican authorities investigate the slaying of San Miguel Amatitlan Mayor Joel Bravo Martínez in Oaxaca, shot weeks after pleading for state protection amid escalating threats, his party says.
  • Killing underscores Mexico’s political and organized-crime violence as the country co-hosts the 2026 World Cup as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has assured visitors the country is safe.

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities announced Saturday that they are investigating the homicide of a mayor in San Miguel Amatitlan, Oaxaca, in the country’s latest case of political violence.

Joel Bravo Martínez was gunned down Saturday, weeks after he reported that he feared for his life and requested protection from the state government, according to a statement from his party, PAN.

The Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that once it learned of the killing, the institution “immediately activated the protocols for the investigation of crimes of high impact.”

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The Mexican Security Cabinet said that it was working with state authorities to investigate the crime and arrest those responsible and that it had sent additional forces to the area.

“There will not be impunity,” the Cabinet said in a statement on X.

Local politicians in Mexico are frequently victims of political and organized crime violence.

This homicide comes as Mexico seeks to project an image of safety and modernity as it hosts the ongoing World Cup along with the U.S. and Canada.

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Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has assured visitors that the country has a proper security plan for the event, including specialized training for officials, planning and operational exercises, early warning systems and security measures around stadiums, airports, roads and hotels.

The November killing of Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, the popular mayor of Uruapan, Michoacan, highlighted dangers for politicians who stand up to cartels and criminal groups.

Alejandro Moreno, the president of the PRI party that ruled Mexico for decades, criticized Sheinbaum’s administration for failing to protect local politicians.

“Every mayor assassinated represents a direct attack on democratic institutions and on the right of communities to live in peace,” Moreno said on X.

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