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Woman’s hypothermia death in Pittsburgh after her release from ICE custody is ruled a homicide

A woman poses with plants behind
An undated family photo shows Daphy Michel, an asylum seeker from Haiti who died March 2 in Pittsburgh after her release from ICE custody.
(Michel family via Associated Press)
By Jack Dura
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  • A medical examiner ruled the hypothermia death of a Haitian asylum seeker a homicide, saying the vulnerable 31-year-old’s demise was caused by another’s actions after her ICE release.
  • Daphy Michel, who had severe untreated mental illness and limited English, was dropped at a bus stop in winter wearing light clothes, where she remained for days before dying.
  • Her family’s attorney said the family may sue ICE, which denies responsibility.

A medical examiner has ruled the death in Pittsburgh of a Haitian asylum seeker after being released from ICE custody a homicide.

An attorney representing her family said he expects her relatives to sue U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in connection with her death.

Daphy Michel, 31, died March 2 and her body was found at a bus shelter in Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office found her cause of death to be hypothermia and ruled the manner a homicide, which “[indicates] the death was caused by the actions of another individual” but should not be interpreted as a declaration of criminal guilt, the office said in a statement. The office released its findings Friday.

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Michel was a native of Haiti who was seeking asylum in the U.S. after arriving at the southern border in 2022, said Joseph Patrick Murphy, her family’s attorney. She was granted humanitarian parole based on urgent humanitarian need, but she did not live to see a hearing that was scheduled for two weeks after she died, he said.

The medical examiner’s office said Michel was a vulnerable adult “suffering from untreated severe mental health issues and a significant language barrier” at the time of her release Feb. 27.

She was arrested last summer for yelling at imaginary people due to her psychiatric challenges, Murphy said. She spent six months in Washington County Jail, where she underwent multiple psychiatric examinations as she awaited her first hearing, he said.

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A magistrate judge said he could not hold her for trial for threatening imaginary people, Murphy said. Afterward, ICE arrested her in her cell, put an ankle monitor on her and took her 25 miles away to Pittsburgh, where she sat at a bus shelter for days in winter temperatures, he said.

“She was in September clothes and it was February, and the weather overwhelmed her and she went into hypothermia,” Murphy said.

The medical examiner’s finding of homicide is different from a criminal charge, meaning “somebody did or failed to do something that brought about her demise,” Murphy said. He said he expects Michel’s family to file a lawsuit against ICE in connection with her death.

In an email, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Lauren Bis said, “ICE had NOTHING to do with this woman’s death. She passed away THREE days after ICE encountered her.”

She called Michel “an illegal alien from Haiti” who was placed in removal proceedings after her arrest.

Michel had all her belongings and a fully charged phone when she was released, with public transportation available, Bis said. ICE learned the day after Michel died that her ankle monitor “had been tampered with,” but county medical examiner staff “refused to cooperate or even talk with” ICE officials, she said.

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ICE called the U.S. Marshals Service, which retrieved the ankle monitor but was refused information about Michel’s condition, Bis said. ICE learned of her death via news media, she said.

In a statement, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato called Michel’s death “a tragedy” and said it “appears that with a little humanity, it could have been completely avoidable.”

Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) said her death was preventable and that “she deserved care, shelter, language access, and medical support.”

ICE is no longer reporting the deaths of detainees within 30 days of their release from custody, ending a 2021 Biden-era policy. Health experts say the change will reflect fewer deaths than actually occur without addressing issues in medical care.

Dura writes for the Associated Press.

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