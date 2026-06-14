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World & Nation

Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 73,000 as Israel launches strikes despite ceasefire

Men carry a shrouded body
Relatives carry the body of Shadi Abu Sweilem, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, during his funeral at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday.
(Jehad Alshrafi / Associated Press)
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy
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  • The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has surpassed 73,000, as Israeli strikes continue despite a ceasefire, with nearly 1,000 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers killed since October.
  • The war, sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that killed about 1,200 people and seized 251 hostages, has stalled over demands that Hamas disarm and Israeli forces withdraw.
  • Most of Gaza’s 2 million residents remain displaced amid devastation and severe shortages, as new Israeli strikes on crowded areas kill children and other civilians Israel labels militant targets.

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip — The Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 73,000, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Sunday, as Israeli military operations continued despite a stalled and fragile ceasefire in place since October.

Israel says it is targeting Hamas and other militants who pose a threat, and in response to ceasefire violations, including occasional attacks.

Nearly 1,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Srip since the start of the ceasefire on Oct. 10, according to the Health Ministry. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the truce.

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The number of deaths in Gaza since the beginning of the war is now 73,001, according to the Health Ministry’s tally. More than 173,200 people have been wounded since the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, following the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. That attack killed some 1,200 people and took 251 others hostage.

The Health Ministry, part of the Hamas-led government, is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by United Nations agencies and independent experts. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants but says women and children make up about half of the fatalities.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames their deaths on Hamas because the militants operate in densely populated areas.

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The U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal reached in October ended full-scale military operations and led to the return of all the remaining hostages. But other elements of the deal have stalled as Hamas has refused to disarm and Israeli troops have advanced in Gaza rather than withdraw. Both sides accuse the other of violating the agreement but say it is still in effect.

Progress on all other issues — including reconstruction, Israeli troop withdrawals and the establishment of a new Palestinian government — is being held up by the deadlock over disarming Hamas, the top diplomat overseeing the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, has said.

The war displaced most of the Palestinian population of over 2 million, left large parts of the territory in rubble and created widespread shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as the border crossings with Gaza — all but one controlled by Israel — were shut.

An Israeli strike Sunday afternoon in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya refugee camp killed at least four people and wounded others, according to health officials at the Shifa Hospital, where the casualties were taken. An Israeli military official, who spoke anonymously in line with military guidelines, said the military “struck terrorists” in the area, without elaborating.

A 13-year-old boy was among five Palestinians killed in Gaza on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday, according to Palestinian health officials. In response to the Saturday night strike that killed two of the five, the Israeli military said it was striking Hamas militants.

Shurafa and Magdy write for the Associated Press and reported from Deir al Balah and Cairo, respectively.

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