Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: California sues Shasta County over mail-in voting, Newsom claims DOJ investigating him, and more big stories
Advertisement
World & Nation

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake shakes Indonesia, causing damage and injuries

A man talks on his mobile phone near a damaged building
A man talks on his mobile phone near a building damaged in an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Tuesday.
(Josua Marunduh / Associated Press)
By Mohammad Taufan
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A magnitude 6.7 earthquake rattled Indonesia’s Sulawesi island Tuesday, injuring at least eight people, damaging buildings and sending panicked residents of Palu — a city of 400,000 — rushing into the streets.
  • Hospitals evacuated patients into parking lots and open fields, coastal residents moved to higher ground, and authorities warned of continued aftershocks but said there was no tsunami threat.
  • The quake revived trauma in a region still haunted by the 2018 Palu disaster and other recent quakes that killed thousands and exposed Indonesia’s vulnerability along major seismic faults.

PALU, Indonesia — A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook part of central Indonesia’s Sulawesi island Tuesday, injuring at least eight people, causing scattered damage and rattling residents of a city devastated by a quake and tsunami eight years ago.

The strong shaking sent people fleeing into open areas in and around Palu, a city of about 400,000 people and the capital of Central Sulawesi province. Several hospitals evacuated patients, some with IV drips, outdoors as a safety measure.

Three regencies close to the epicenter — with a combined population of 1.2 million — have yet to be fully assessed. At least eight people were reported injured in Sigi and rushed to a nearby hospital, including two with serious injuries, according to the National Search and Rescue Agency.

Advertisement

Images from the area showed heavily damaged structures with partially collapsed roofs, shattered walls and debris scattered across the streets. The National Disaster Management Agency said information on the damage, possible casualties and displaced people was still being gathered.

“We have evacuated all guests from the hotel, including several guests who remained in their rooms,” said Effendi Natali, a general manager of a four-star hotel in Palu.

“They all panicked, which is a natural reaction during an earthquake, but everyone is safe,” Natali said, adding that the hotel sustained only minor damage.

Advertisement

The initial quake was centered 27 miles east-southeast of Palu, and the U.S. Geological Survey said it was about 6 miles deep. Several aftershocks followed, the strongest being 5.2 magnitude.

People also moved away from coastal areas as a precaution in case the quake set off a tsunami. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned aftershocks could continue.

“The earthquake shaking was extremely strong,” Palu resident Muhtar Ahmad said. “We are still traumatized by the previous earthquake, so we chose to remain outside because we are afraid that aftershocks may continue.”

Indonesia is crossed by several seismic faults, and earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.

Many Sulawesi residents are haunted by the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that devastated Palu in 2018, setting off a 10-foot high tsunami and a phenomenon called liquefaction in which soil collapses into itself. More than 4,000 people were killed, including many who were buried when whole neighborhoods were swallowed in the falling ground.

In January 2021 a 6.2 magnitude earthquake near the city of Mamuju on Sulawesi island left at least 100 people dead, with thousands sleeping outdoors for days out of fear of aftershocks.

Advertisement

Taufan writes for the Associated Press. AP journalists Niniek Karmini and Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & NationEarthquakes

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: How One Altadena Neighborhood Builds Back, Piece By Piece

    It turns out you can burn down a neighborhood and not destroy a community. We’ve seen evidence of this all across L.A. and so we will head back to one neighborhood that’s a good example of that bond: West Poppyfields Drive in Altadena.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Boiling Point: Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement