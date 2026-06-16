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Multiple arrests as FBI disrupts ‘planned attacks’ targeting White House UFC show, director says

Diego Lopes celebrates during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House
Diego Lopes celebrates during a featherweight bout against Steve Garcia during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday.
(Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)
By Eric Tucker
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WASHINGTON — Law enforcement officials disrupted “planned attacks” meant to target the UFC cage-fighting show staged at the White House this past weekend for President Donald Trump’s birthday, and multiple people were in custody, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Tuesday.

The nature of the potential threat was not immediately disclosed, with additional details expected to be released once charges are unsealed later Tuesday.

Five people were arrested from states including Ohio, Missouri and California, said a law enforcement official familiar with the matter. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss information that was not yet public.

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The FBI learned about the possible threat on June 10, four days before the mixed martial arts extravaganza on the White House’s South Lawn, “and thanks to the rapid action of the FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” Patel said in a post on X on Tuesday morning.

The Secret Service “worked around the clock to identify those responsible and hold them accountable,” Director Sean Curran said in a separate statement.

Fireworks go off as Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Ilia Topuria in a lightweight title bout during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Voices

Commentary: What a surprise: Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 birthday bash was MAGA propaganda (plus fights)

UFC Freedom 250, a celebration of Trump’s 80th birthday and the country’s 250th, was not so much a sporting event as it was a piece of naked and nationalistic propaganda.

Trump, who celebrated his 80th birthday at the UFC event on Sunday, sought to tie the fights to larger celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Speaking to reporters Tuesday in Évian-les-Bains, France, where he was attending the Group of Seven summit, Trump said he had not been briefed on the thwarted plot.

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Tucker writes for the Associated Press. Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Évian-les-Bains, France, contributed to this report.

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