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Aurora Phelps, who lured older men with dating apps, sentenced to 37 years in retiree’s disappearance

Aurora Phelps
Aurora Phelps, in an undated image released by the FBI, was convicted of causing the disappearance of a 67-year-old American retiree.
(FBI)
Special correspondent Steve Fisher
By Steve Fisher
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  • A Mexican judge sentenced Aurora Phelps, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen who targeted older men on dating apps.
  • Phelps also faces a 21-count U.S. indictment and possible extradition to the United States.
  • The FBI is searching for more potential victims. One FBI agent described her as a psychopath.

MEXICO CITY — Aurora Phelps, a 44-year-old American who used dating apps to charm older men, and then looted their finances, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison in a Mexican court for the disappearance of an American retiree whose body was found dumped along a road outside of Guadalajara.

Phelps, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, hooked up with divorced and widowed men decades her senior on both sides of the border, using Tinder, Plenty of Fish and other dating apps.

Authorities say she sometimes drugged the men, gained access to their finances and drained their savings and retirement accounts.

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Phelps was originally charged with homicide in the death of Robert Erbach, 67, but this month a judge in Guadalajara convicted her of a crime known as “disappearance committed by private individuals.”

Under Mexican law, the penalties for that crime are potentially greater than homicide — there is no death penalty in Mexico — and the judge opted for the disappearance offense.

A photo from FBI evidence of Aurora Phelps.

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She met older men on dating apps. Aurora Phelps drugged and sometimes killed them, FBI says

Older men Aurora Phelps met via dating apps sometimes disappeared and turned up dead. Her murder trial in Mexico started this week.

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 75 years in prison. The judge convicted and sentenced her on June 5.

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In recent years, tens of thousands of people have gone missing in Mexico, which explains the emphasis on the disappearance statute, which is used when a person or criminal organization deprives someone of liberty and conceals the victim’s fate or whereabouts.

Erbach spent decades in the Bay Area and had owned a concert staging company in the United States before retiring to an ex-pat community near Guadalajara. Erbach went on a date with Phelps to the Hard Rock Hotel in Guadalajara in December 2021 and then disappeared.

Mexican authorities found Erbach’s body alongside a road outside the city two days later, and determined he had been asphyxiated. More than two years would pass before his remains were identified.

After Erbach disappeared, Phelps drove his BMW SUV north to Las Vegas, where she opened a bank account using his information, and drained his accounts of $50,500, court documents show.

Phelps was born in Arkansas and spent part of her youth in Guadalajara. She eventually moved to Las Vegas where, according to the FBI, she met another older American man who later turned up dead in Mexico.

Last year the U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas charged Phelps with 21 criminal counts, including identity theft and fraud and two counts of kidnapping, one resulting in death.

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"Roundabout of the Disappeared," plastered with photographs of missing persons, in Mexico City on April 5, 2026.

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An estimated 130,000 people have gone missing in Mexico, mostly victims of organized crime. Now the government insists that number is inflated includes tens of thousands who may be alive.

“Aurora Phelps targeted older men by drugging them and stealing from them,” the FBI said in a statement after her conviction. “The FBI believes there could be additional victims who may have been affected by Ms. Phelps. If you have information or know someone who may have been a victim, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.”

In a profile of Phelps in The Times, Christopher Delzotto, FBI special agent in charge in Las Vegas, described her as a psychopath. “She truly believes her lies,” he said. “She visualizes all of this stuff. She believes it. It has become her reality.”

Mexican authorities have already approved her extradition to the United States, but it’s unclear when such a transfer would occur.

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World & NationMexico & the AmericasCrime & Courts

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Steve Fisher

Steve Fisher is a special correspondent based in Mexico City who focuses on security and immigration. He has written for the Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post.

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