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Man who admitted setting cross on fire in Chicago park is charged with a hate crime

A wooden cross engulfed in bright orange flames as it leans against a tree
This grab from a video taken by motorist Keinika Carlton shows a wooden cross engulfed in bright orange flames as it leans against a tree in Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday.
(Keinika Carlton / Associated Press)
By Ed White
0:00 0:00

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A 21-year-old man has been charged with a hate crime, arson and other offenses for a cross that was set on fire in a Chicago park, police said.

Merlin Lu admitted to a TV station this week that he was responsible for the cross burning in Grant Park on June 9. But he insisted that he was protesting President Donald Trump and was not using the cross as a historical symbol of hate and intimidation against Black people.

Lu has been charged with four felonies and four misdemeanors, including a hate crime and burning a cross to intimidate, police said in a statement released Wednesday night.

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“I understand why it was interpreted that way, and I apologize for that, but no, the intent was not there,” Lu told WMAQ-TV before his arrest.

It was not immediately known Thursday if Lu has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing.

“I did know about this historical relevance beforehand. But I didn’t know the severity, how racially motivated it may seem from what I did,” Lu told the TV station. “Cause my protest has nothing to do with race, nothing to do with gender.”

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Lu said he was protesting the “ruling class” and Christian nationalists who support Trump.

Someone put a large, multicolored, glass fiber heart with the word, “resilient,” in the place where the burning cross stood in the park.

Lu’s LinkedIn page says he has attended college in Indiana and Chicago and was studying chemistry.

White writes for the Associated Press.

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