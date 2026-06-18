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U.K. border official and former Hong Kong cop jailed for spying on behalf of China

Chi Leung "Peter" Wai leaves The Old Bailey in London
Chi Leung “Peter” Wai leaves The Old Bailey in London on May 24, 2024.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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LONDON — A former U.K. border official and a retired Hong Kong police officer were given prison sentences Thursday for spying on dissidents and critics of Beijing in Britain.

Border Force officer Peter Wai and Bill Yuen, a former superintendent in the Hong Kong Police, posed as police or intelligence officers to conduct surveillance and gather information about Hong Kong dissidents and pro-democracy supporters, prosecutors said.

Their targets included former Hong Kong lawmaker Nathan Law and activists they referred to as “cockroaches,” as well as British politicians critical of China, according to the prosecutors.

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A jury found the two Chinese-British nationals guilty last month of breaching the National Security Act by assisting a foreign intelligence service. Wai was also convicted of misconduct in a public office for using a government computer to seek information on people of interest to the Hong Kong authorities.

At London’s Central Criminal Court, Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb sentenced Wai, 41, to 10 years, and Yuen, 66, to an eight-year term in prison.

She said the defendants’ “deliberate, concerted, and serious” actions had left those targeted in fear and distress.

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Helen Flanagan, commander for Counter Terrorism Policing London, said that “the activity of Wai and Yuen was truly chilling.

“They were spying and targeting individuals in the U.K. who were pro-democracy campaigners and were simply protesting against the Hong Kong and Chinese government and authorities and seeking sanctuary in the U.K.”

Chinese Ambassador Zheng Zeguang was summoned to the British Foreign Office after the convictions last month.

China’s embassy in the U.K. called the case a political farce intended to supporting anti-China forces who had fled to Britain.

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