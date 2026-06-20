A founder of Ubisoft, maker of ‘Assassin’s Creed,’ killed in a plane crash in western France

Claude Guillemot, co-founder of Ubisoft SA and chief executive officer of Guillemot Corp., in an anechoic chamber at the Guillemot office in Carentoir, France, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Guillemot died in a Cessna plane crash that killed one other.

A founder of global gaming company Ubisoft, maker of “Assassin’s Creed,” was killed in a plane crash in western France, authorities said Saturday.

Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the company and president of the Guillemot Foundation, died in an accident, Ubisoft said in a statement to the Associated Press. It did not elaborate.

A Cessna plane carrying Guillemot and one other person crashed Friday evening in a field just before landing at La Baule Airport on the Atlantic coast, a La Baule airport official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be publicly named.

Advertisement

Local media said both people aboard were killed.

Guillemot and four brothers founded Ubisoft in 1986. In addition to the popular “Assassin’s Creed” franchise, Ubisoft’s games include “Just Dance,” and the “Rayman” and Tom Clancy game franchises.

Charlton writes for the Associated Press.