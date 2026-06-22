Kenya’s health minister found in contempt of court over U.S.-backed Ebola facility

A protester holds a placard reading “Tumekataa Ebola” (We refuse Ebola) during a demonstration against a proposed Ebola quarantine center to be established by the United States at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, Kenya, earlier this month.

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Kenyan Health Minister Aden Duale was found in contempt of court on Monday for failing to halt the construction of an Ebola quarantine facility intended for Americans, despite existing court orders.

The High Court ordered Duale to appear on Tuesday for sentencing. Earlier this month, the minister defended the project, arguing that the facility at the Laikipia Air Base would benefit both Kenyans and international partners.

The court had previously directed the government to suspend construction of the facility pending the hearing of a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya and the Katiba Institute, a constitutional watchdog. The petitioners argued that Kenya’s healthcare system is already overstretched and may be unable to manage foreign Ebola patients safely.

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Residents living near Laikipia Air Base reported seeing U.S. military aircraft landing after the court issued its suspension order on May 29.

President William Ruto has defended the project, saying the U.S. and Kenya have a long-standing partnership in health and security matters. He said the Laikipia facility is one of 24 preparedness centers established to respond to potential Ebola outbreaks.

Public opposition to the facility intensified after the U.S. announced that American Ebola patients would not be repatriated and would instead be quarantined abroad. The U.S. has pledged approximately $13 million toward the partnership.

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The proposal has sparked protests across Kenya, with some demonstrations turning violent. At least three people were reportedly killed by gunfire during the unrest.

The U.S. Embassy in Kenya had said the quarantine center posed no risk to locals and that the U.S. was “aware of the court action” and was “actively working with the Kenyan government to resolve any objections.”

Musambi writes for the Associated Press.