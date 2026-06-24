Advertisement
World & Nation

Brazil detains Spanish citizen in the latest detention of foreigners for racism

Flamengo fans make a campaign against racism prior to the match
Flamengo fans make a campaign against racism prior to the match between Flamengo and Clube do Remo as part of Brasileirao 2026 at Maracana Stadium on March 19, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
(Wagner Meier / Getty Images)
By Eléonore Hughes
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Brazilian federal police detained a Spanish passenger at São Paulo’s Guarulhos airport after airline staff reported racially abusive remarks toward baggage workers on an arriving LATAM flight.
  • The arrest underscores Brazil’s unusually strict anti-racism laws, where insults based on race can bring two to five years in prison plus fines for offenders.
  • It follows high-profile cases involving Argentine and Chilean tourists accused of racist or homophobic abuse, some captured on viral video, as Brazil moves aggressively to prosecute foreign visitors.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s federal police detained a Spanish citizen in Sao Paulo’s international Guarulhos airport for racism on Wednesday, the latest in a series of high-profile arrests of foreign tourists on similar grounds.

Brazil has some of the strictest anti-racism laws in Latin America. Insulting a person on the basis of race carries a penalty of imprisonment from 2 to 5 years and a fine.

The crew of a LATAM airlines flight arriving from the northeastern city of Sao Luis called police, who arrested the Spanish national as she disembarked, after she allegedly made racially abusive remarks directed at the workers who unload the aircraft’s baggage, police said in a statement.

Advertisement

The airline company said that there was no justification for the aggression directed at its employees and condemned all forms of racism and discrimination.

In January, local media widely reported that police arrested Argentine citizen Agostina Páez in Rio after being filmed mimicking a monkey toward a waiter at a nightclub. Video footage of the incident went viral.

Initially barred from leaving Brazil, Páez eventually returned to Argentina in April where images showed her meeting with Sen. Patricia Bullrich, a close ally of Argentina’s President, Javier Milei. Both celebrated her return to Argentina. Legal proceedings are still ongoing.

Advertisement

Police arrested another Argentine, Eduardo Ignacio Murias, in Minas Gerais in May, after he allegedly photographed and filmed a young child without authorization and shared the images accompanied by racist messages in Spanish. Local news outlet G1 reported on June 17 that a court indicted Murias, who remains in pretrial detention.

Police also arrested a Chilean citizen in May for racial and homophobic slurs against crew members of a flight between Guarulhos and Frankfurt, according to a May 15 statement. The suspect tried to open the aircraft door during the flight and, when restrained by the crew, uttered racial and homophobic slurs against the professionals, the statement said.

Hughes writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationMexico & the Americas

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement