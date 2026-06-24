Hong Kong police arrest booksellers on suspicion of selling seditious publications

Leticia Wong, former pro-democracy district councillor, arranges books at her bookstore in Hong Kong on June 20, 2025.

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Hong Kong police arrested two people Wednesday on suspicion of selling seditious publications and receiving funds from foreign political organizations, acting under a recent national security law.

The government’s statement early Thursday did not identify those arrested. But local media outlets, including the Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao, quoted unidentified sources saying one was Hunter Bookstore’s owner Leticia Wong.

Wong, a pro-democracy former district councilor, has remained outspoken after many leading activists were jailed under a crackdown following massive anti-government protests in 2019. If confirmed, her arrest would be widely seen as the latest step to stifle dissent in the Asian financial hub.

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The Associated Press could not independently verify the identities of those arrested. Police did not immediately respond to emailed questions. Wong could not be reached by phone.

Wednesday’s arrests occurred a week before the 29th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. Critics say Beijing’s promise to allow the city to maintain its Western-style civil liberties after the 1997 handover is increasingly threadbare.

According to Thursday’s statement, the two arrested are in charge of a shop in Sham Shui Po district, where Wong’s bookstore is located. They were detained on suspicion of sedition under the 2024 national security law and of dealing with assets known or believed to represent proceeds of indictable offense under a separate law.

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Last year, a pro-Beijing newspaper’s report accused an independent book fair held at Wong’s bookstore of having connotations of “soft resistance.” It highlighted the bookstore’s plan to sell a biography of jailed pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai.

Police investigations showed that the pair are suspected of displaying seditious items and selling publications with seditious content inside the shop, including materials inciting hatred against the city’s government, the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, the government said. They are also suspected of having received remittances funded by foreign political organizations, it added.

The statement did not specify which publications or organizations were involved.

Wong previously said she felt pressure.

In an interview with AP last year, she said her records show government authorities took measures against her shop 92 times between July 2022 and June 2025, including inspecting her shop, conspicuously patrolling outside or sending letters warning her of violations. An anonymous letter sent to an organization that had planned an event at her shop prompted them to cancel the booking, she added.

In March, police arrested the owner and staff of another bookstore, reportedly on suspicion of selling seditious publications, including the biography of Lai. The booksellers were later released on bail.

The Hong Kong government insists the two security laws are crucial for the city’s stability, saying freedom of speech is firmly protected in the city.