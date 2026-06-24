Advertisement
World & Nation

Zimbabwe’s Senate approves bill to delay presidential election and overhaul vote

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and two others talk.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, stands next to his chief election agent and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, left, outside the nomination court in Harare, Zimbabwe, on June 21, 2023.
(Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / Associated Press)
By Farai Mutsaka
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe’s Senate approved constitutional amendments Wednesday that would remove direct presidential elections, delay the next one and extend the tenure of the country’s 83-year-old leader, whose signature is the final step for them to become law.

Seventy-five senators voted in favor of the bill that would postpone elections scheduled for 2028 to 2030 and extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term by two years. Four senators opposed the measure, with some lawmakers from the fractured opposition joining ruling party colleagues in backing the changes.

The bill overhauls the way presidents are chosen, replacing direct popular elections with selection by lawmakers. It also extends the terms of the president and members of parliament from five to seven years.

Advertisement

Critics including human rights lawyers, activists and some opposition figures argue that extending presidential terms requires approval through a referendum. Mnangagwa’s supporters counter that Parliament can enact the changes because the constitutional two-term limit would remain intact, even if each term is longer.

The proposed amendments have heightened political tensions in Zimbabwe. Critics of the bill have faced arrest and detention, while others have alleged harassment and intimidation. The southern African country’s courts are yet to rule on several legal challenges to the proposal.

Mnangagwa has been in power since 2017, when the military backed the ouster of his mentor and Zimbabwe’s longtime ruler, Robert Mugabe, who died in 2019.

Advertisement

Although Mnangagwa, one of the world’s oldest leaders, previously said he would step down when his second term expires in 2028, his ruling ZANU-PF party has championed the amendments. Parliament at times has sat late into the night to push the legislation through. The lower house overwhelmingly voted for the bill last week.

Mutsaka writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement