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World & Nation

Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration detention center is closing, governor says

Trucks come and go from the "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center
Trucks come and go from the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, Aug. 28, 2025, in Collier County, Fla.
(Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)
By Jeffrey Collins
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OCHOPEE, Fla. — The immigration detention center in the Florida swamps known as “Alligator Alcatraz” is closing after nearly a year, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

DeSantis said the center was always supposed to be temporary and now federal officials have enough ability to handle detention and deportation in more permanent facilities.

“It served its purpose for the time,” the Republican governor said.

Officials announced a temporary closure of the facility earlier in June, saying hurricane season made it unsafe to keep the detainees in the Florida Everglades. All the of people kept at the isolated airstrip had been sent to other facilities.

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Immigration advocates said the tents were never safe or humane to hold people. Detainees at the facility have talked about their difficulty accessing lawyers, and have described poor physical conditions, including worms in the food, toilets that don’t flush, flooding floors with fecal waste, and mosquitoes and other insects everywhere.

The detention center was built by DeSantis’ administration in a matter of days in 2025 and President Trump came to visit site.

DeSantis and Trump said the detention center was critical to Republican efforts to return people in the country illegally back to their home countries. The Republican governor said 21,000 people were deported through the facility.

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Collins writes for the Associated Press.

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World & NationPoliticsImmigration & the BorderTrump Administration

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