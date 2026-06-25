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World & Nation

A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off northern Japan

The wall of a building is seen partly damaged
The wall of a building is seen partly damaged following an earthquake in Hachinohe, Aomori prefecture northern Japan, Thursday.
(Kyodo News via Associated Press)
By Mari Yamaguchi
0:00 0:00

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  • A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off Japan’s northern coast during Thursday morning rush hour, rattling towns across Aomori and Iwate prefectures and swaying buildings as far away as Tokyo.
  • Authorities reported no tsunami threat and no life-threatening injuries, though at least eight people were hurt by falls and debris as frightened schoolchildren and commuters briefly scrambled for safety.
  • Train service was temporarily halted for safety checks and classes canceled in some towns, while nuclear facilities including Fukushima reported no abnormalities in a region long vulnerable to major quakes.

TOKYO — A powerful earthquake struck off the northern coast of Japan during rush hour on Thursday morning, but the country’s meteorological agency said there was no danger of a tsunami and no serious injuries were reported.

The temblor shook dozens of towns across northeastern Japan and was even mildly felt in the capital, Tokyo. It hit in an area where strong earthquakes have repeatedly been reported in recent months, including one that triggered a weeklong mega-quake caution advisory in December.

In the town of Hashikami, a school principal recounted how her car shook sideways when the quake struck as she was driving to work. Children already gathered at the school were safe, she said, though some were crying in fear.

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The quake — off the eastern coast of the Iwate prefecture — had a 7.2 magnitude, upgraded from an initial reading of 6.9, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Its depth was about 30 miles, the agency said. The U.S. Geological Survey also reported the quake, giving its magnitude as 6.9.

Eight people were injured in northern prefectures of Aomori and Iwate, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. Japanese media had no report of life-threatening injuries and the injuries that were reported were mainly from falling or being hit by falling objects.

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters that her government’s emergency team is “putting people’s lives first,” while assessing information and preparing for relief operations, if needed. She urged residents in the affected regions to use caution against possible aftershocks.

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Tomoko Nagane, the primary school principal in Hashikami, in Aomori prefecture, told NHK that classes were canceled for the day and that all children returned home safely.

Footage on Japan’s NHK public television showed several towns, including Sendai and Morioka, the broadcaster’s reporters saying they felt the shaking for a couple of minutes but have not seen any damage. Videos showed people commuting as usual.

The East Japan Railway Co., which operates trains in northeastern regions, said some bullet trains and local lines were temporarily suspended for safety checks.

Nuclear power plants and facilities, including the Fukushima Daiichi plant which was damaged by the 2011 massive quake and tsunami, and a spent fuel reprocessing plant in Aomori, have not reported any abnormalities from Thursday’s earthquake, government spokesperson Minoru Kihara said.

Japan, which sits on what is known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone areas.

Yamaguchi writes for the Associated Press.

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