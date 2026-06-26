Small aircraft crashes into Beijing’s tallest building, according to reports

A passerby tries to take photo of the damage on the Citic Tower also known as Zun Tower in Beijing, China, Friday.

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A small aircraft crashed into Beijing’s tallest building on Friday, according to a witness account and media reports, triggering evacuations and drawing a large police and ambulance presence in the city’s business district.

Photos show what appeared to be a hole in the glass facade on one side of the CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun.

A person working in the building told The Associated Press an aircraft crashed into the skyscraper, and a fire alarm was triggered. The person spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation. Incidents such as crashes are considered sensitive by Chinese authorities.

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Images and videos shared on social media appeared to show debris from a small aircraft near the skyscraper. While the images were consistent with the location, it was not possible to independently confirm their authenticity and they were quickly removed from the internet.

Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post reported that a small airplane crashed into the tower, which stands at 1,732 feet.

Heavy police presence, as well as fire engines and ambulances were seen outside the building. Onlookers gathered to observe and take pictures, but police asked them to stop photographing and leave the area.

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The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, and authorities have not issued a statement.

The 108-story CITIC tower, shaped like an ancient Chinese wine vessel, is one of the most recognizable skyscrapers in Beijing.

Last month Beijing authorities enacted new curbs on its already tightly regulated airspace, effectively banning the sale and operation of consumer drones within the capital.

Mistreanu writes for the Associated Press.