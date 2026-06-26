Breaking News
Mistrial declared in trial of man accused of starting Palisades fire, in stunning rebuke to feds
Advertisement
World & Nation

Small aircraft crashes into Beijing’s tallest building, according to reports

A passerby tries to take photo of the damaged tower
A passerby tries to take photo of the damage on the Citic Tower also known as Zun Tower in Beijing, China, Friday.
(Ng Han Guan / Associated Press)
By Simina Mistreanu
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

TAIPEI — A small aircraft crashed into Beijing’s tallest building on Friday, according to a witness account and media reports, triggering evacuations and drawing a large police and ambulance presence in the city’s business district.

Photos show what appeared to be a hole in the glass facade on one side of the CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun.

A person working in the building told The Associated Press an aircraft crashed into the skyscraper, and a fire alarm was triggered. The person spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation. Incidents such as crashes are considered sensitive by Chinese authorities.

Advertisement

Images and videos shared on social media appeared to show debris from a small aircraft near the skyscraper. While the images were consistent with the location, it was not possible to independently confirm their authenticity and they were quickly removed from the internet.

Hong Kong-based newspaper South China Morning Post reported that a small airplane crashed into the tower, which stands at 1,732 feet.

Heavy police presence, as well as fire engines and ambulances were seen outside the building. Onlookers gathered to observe and take pictures, but police asked them to stop photographing and leave the area.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, and authorities have not issued a statement.

The 108-story CITIC tower, shaped like an ancient Chinese wine vessel, is one of the most recognizable skyscrapers in Beijing.

Last month Beijing authorities enacted new curbs on its already tightly regulated airspace, effectively banning the sale and operation of consumer drones within the capital.

Mistreanu writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement