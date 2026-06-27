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Gunmen attack farming community, killing at least 15 in northwest Nigeria

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu gestures as he speaks
Violence has persisted in Nigeria despite President Bola Tinubu’s promises to address the crisis.
(Eraldo Peres / Associated Press)
By Dyepkazah Shibayan
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  • Gunmen stormed a farming community in conflict-scarred Zamfara state, killing at least 15 people, the latest episode of violence in northwest Nigeria.
  • The attack follows recent killings of 17 farmers nearby, as local leaders issue emotional pleas to President Bola Tinubu and federal defense officials to intervene.
  • Years of insurgency and predatory armed gangs have devastated northern Nigeria, displacing millions.

ABUJA, Nigeria — Gunmen attacked a farming community in a part of northwestern Nigeria that has experienced recurring violence, killing at least 15 people, an official said Saturday.

The assault took place Friday in the Talata Mafara area of conflict-battered Zamfara state. No group has claimed responsibility.

In a statement on social media, Abdullaziz Yari, a lawmaker representing the district at the national level, described the assault on the community as a “terrorist attack.”

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Yahaya Yari, no relation to Abdullaziz Yari, is the elected local government chairman overseeing the area. He appeared in a viral video during the victims’ funeral on Friday evening, where he made an emotional appeal to President Bola Tinubu and the junior defense minister, who hails from the area, to intervene and end the widespread killings.

Earlier this month, gunmen killed 17 farmers and wounded at least 13 others as they worked in their fields in Goron Namaye in another part of Zamfara state.

An insurgency in northern Nigeria has killed thousands of people and displaced millions over the years, according to the United Nations. Armed gangs who kidnap for ransom, demand “taxes” from farming communities and engage in illegal mining are active in the north-central and northwest parts of the country.

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Violence persists despite repeated promises by the Tinubu administration to address the crisis.

Last year, Nigeria entered into a military cooperation agreement with the United States after a diplomatic row in which U.S. officials asserted that a “Christian genocide” was taking place in the country. Nigeria’s government rejected the accusation, and analysts said it is a simplistic picture of a complicated situation in which people are often targeted regardless of their faith. Nigeria is largely divided between Christians in the south and Muslims in the north.

Shibayan writes for the Associated Press.

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