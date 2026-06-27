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Serbia’s populist President Vucic says he will resign within weeks

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic waving the nation's flag at a rally
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, pictured at a rally in Belgrade on Saturday, has gradually tightened his grip on power since his populist party took over the government 14 years ago.
(Darko Vojinovic / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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  • Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic announces he will step down within weeks, after more than a year of youth-led protests challenging his grip on power.
  • Vucic vows his ruling Serbian Progressive Party will win ‘more convincingly than ever’ in upcoming nationwide votes.
  • Vucic has faced European Union criticism over Serbia’s democratic backsliding, including a media clampdown.

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic said Saturday that he will resign his post within weeks, paving the way for early elections following youth-led protests that shook his tight grip on power.

Vucic did not specify when he would resign or when an election, either for Parliament or for a new president, could be held. He has said in the past that he could leave the post amid speculation that he would try to switch to the formally more powerful position of prime minister of the Balkan country.

Vucic, who is serving his second term, cannot run again for president, according to Serbia’s election law. Regular presidential and parliamentary elections are due next year.

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“I will be president for several weeks more and then I will submit my resignation,” Vucic, an ally of President Trump, told thousands of his supporters in downtown Belgrade. He said he will help his right-wing Serbian Progressive Party at upcoming elections.

“We will win more convincingly than ever before,” he said, telling the crowd that this was probably the last time he addresses them as Serbia’s president.

University students behind more than a year of protests against Vucic’s increasingly autocratic rule in Serbia have been demanding early parliamentary elections for over a year, but Vucic so far has refrained from setting the date.

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Vucic has gradually tightened his grip on power since his populist party took over the Serbian government 14 years ago. A train station accident in the country’s north in November 2024 triggered months-long mass protests demanding accountability for the tragedy that killed 16 people.

Vucic has cracked down on the protesters, and he has faced European Union criticism over Serbia’s democratic backsliding, including a media clampdown. Hundreds of people have been detained and Serbia’s police was accused of excessive force and arbitrary arrests.

Anti-government protesters have blamed the fall of a concrete canopy at the Novi Sad railway station on corruption-fueled negligence they allege in big state infrastructure projects.

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