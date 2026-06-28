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World & Nation

Saudi Aramco oil company helicopter crashes in Saudi Arabia, killing all 14 on board

Associated Press

DUBAI — All 14 people aboard were killed when a helicopter belonging to the world’s largest oil company crashed Sunday in Saudi Arabia, according to the kingdom’s Ministry of Energy.

The accident occurred around 6 a.m. in Ras Tanura, and everyone killed was a Saudi national, the statement said. An investigation was opened into the cause of the crash.

The helicopter belonged to Saudi Aramco, which is majority-owned by Saudi Arabia.

Aramco recently has had to scramble as the Iran war disrupted oil supplies and raised prices. The company has said it successfully shifted some oil exports to a pipeline to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted as Iran asserted control over the waterway.

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