Breaking News
Supreme Court rejects Trump’s plan to limit birthright citizenship
Advertisement
World & Nation

Monaco explosion injures 3 including Ukrainian tycoon as suspect flees to France

Investigators examine the scene where an explosive device injured three people
Investigators examine the scene at the residential building where an explosive device seriously injured three people a day earlier in Monaco, Tuesday.
(Philippe Magoni / Associated Press)
By Philippe Magoni and Sylvie Corbet
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • An explosion at a Monaco apartment building entrance injured three residents, including a prominent Ukrainian-born tycoon, shattering the calm of one of the world’s most security-conscious enclaves.
  • Authorities say the suspect planted an explosive device, waited for the family to return home and then fled on foot into neighboring France, prompting an attempted murder investigation but not terrorism charges.
  • One woman remains in life-threatening condition, while her partner and 13-year-old child are hospitalized; reports identify injured magnate Vadym Yermolaiev, previously sanctioned by Kyiv over alleged business ties to Russia.

MONACO — A search is underway for a suspect who fled on foot after an explosive device placed in an apartment building entrance in Monaco injured three people including a reported Ukrainian tycoon, the exclusive principality’s chief prosecutor said Tuesday.

The suspect acted alone and remains at large, Prosecutor Stéphane Thibault said, adding that the motive remains unclear.

Monaco police have opened an attempted murder investigation into Monday night’s incident but aren’t qualifying it as a terrorism investigation, Thibault told reporters. The motive remains unclear.

Advertisement

One of the three injured is a woman in life-threatening condition, according to Thibault, who said a man is no longer in life-threatening condition while a child’s life isn’t in danger. He did not provide their identities.

The suspect left immediately after the incident on foot, using stairs to get away via a small street to the neighboring French town of Beausoleil, according to surveillance footage.

In a picture captured from CCTV cameras and published by French media, the suspect can be seen in a street wearing a black jacket, light-colored pants, white shoes and a black hat that partly conceals his face.

Advertisement

Media reports identified Ukrainian construction tycoon Vadym Yermolaiev as being among the injured. Ukrainian news site Ukrainska Pravda said he was targeted by Ukrainian sanctions in 2023 for ties to Russia.

The injured woman is being treated at a hospital in Nice, Christophe Mirmand, the minister of state for Monaco, told French news broadcaster LCI on Tuesday. Her partner and a 13-year-old child suffered less severe injuries but remain in the hospital, he added.

The explosion occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday at the entrance of a residence near the French border.

The three victims were “apparently returning home peacefully” in the early evening, according to surveillance footage, Mirmand said. “They were caught in the explosion as they crossed the threshold of their apartment building,” he said.

The victims are “regular” residents of Monaco, but authorities do not yet know whether the family had been threatened in the past, Mirmand said.

“It appears that the family was specifically targeted,” he emphasized, noting that the alleged perpetrator “had walked around the area several times while waiting for the victims,” according to surveillance footage.

Advertisement

The attack has shocked the elite principality on the Mediterranean Coast. Monaco’s Prince Albert II described it as “an odious act” and said all the country’s services were mobilized to ensure security.

Yermolaiev, a Ukrainian-born businessman originally from the city of Dnipro, built his fortune through the Alef Group, a diversified holding with interests including commercial real estate, manufacturing and agriculture. He became one of the country’s best-known property developers, leading projects that reshaped parts of Dnipro’s city center, and has regularly appeared in rankings of Ukraine’s wealthiest businesspeople.

In an interview with Forbes Ukraine, Yermolaiev said he renounced his Ukrainian citizenship and became a Cypriot citizen in 2017.

The Cyprus Registrar of Companies lists a man called Vadym Iermolaiev as the director of Vespano Ltd., a company in the Cypriot city of Limassol first registered in January 2019 that is still active.

Cyprus’ Interior Ministry told The Associated Press it could not provide information about the man’s citizenship status due to confidentiality rules.

In December 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on Yermolaiev as part of a broader package targeting individuals and companies Kyiv said had business links to Russia or Russian-occupied territories.

Advertisement

A coastal playground for the rich and famous, Monaco is renowned as much for its tax-friendly incentives and Formula 1 Grand Prix as its glamorous royal family. The small principality is widely regarded as one of the safest places in the world, including through its extensive surveillance network composed of thousands of CCTV cameras covering most public spaces.

Monaco’s population of 38,000 is multinational, with only a fifth of the population actually citizens of the principality.

Magoni and Corbet write for the Associated Press. AP journalists Illia Novikov in Kyiv, Ukraine, Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus, and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & NationUkraine

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement