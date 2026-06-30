Advertisement
World & Nation

Rights lawyers sue Ghana over third-country deportation deal with the U.S.

Ghana's President John Mahama speaks during a meeting in China
Ghana’s President John Mahama speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Oct. 14, 2025.
(Ichiro Banno / Associated Press)
By Edward Acquah and Mark Banchereau
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • An international coalition is suing Ghana at a regional West African court over a U.S. third-country deportation pact, alleging protected migrants were detained, shackled and swiftly returned to danger.
  • The case, first to invoke West Africa’s free-movement treaty, targets Trump-era agreements that routed thousands of asylum seekers through African nations, ultimately sending them back to their home countries.
  • Plaintiffs describe harsh conditions in Ghanaian custody and severe psychological trauma as the suit seeks to halt future transfers, expose secret deal terms and win compensation for affected migrants.

ACCRA, Ghana — An international coalition of human rights lawyers and advocates sued Ghana on Tuesday, accusing the government of forcing deportees from the U.S. back to the home countries they had fled in violation of their rights.

It’s the latest legal case targeting an African country over a deal it signed with the Trump administration to accept deportees who aren’t its own citizens.

The lawsuit was filed at a regional court, the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States. The coalition includes the Global Strategic Litigation Council, a network of lawyers and advocates.

Advertisement

It’s the first case ever brought under a 1979 regional treaty that guarantees free movement across West Africa.

The case represents 27 people among the at least 60 the U.S. has deported to Ghana since September 2025 as part of an agreement between the governments. Ghana agreed to take in deportees, hold them and arrange their onward removal, despite most of them having received orders of protection by U.S. judges against being deported to their home countries, according to a statement by the coalition.

According to Tuesday’s statement, most of the 27 people were flown from Ghana to their home countries within hours or days of arriving, despite telling Ghanaian authorities about their U.S. protections. Some described being shackled during the flight from the U.S. Once in Ghana, they said they were held under armed guard in military camps, hotels and airport holding cells, often in poor conditions.

Advertisement

The coalition accuses Ghana of violating non-refoulement, which is the international legal principle barring countries from sending people to places where they face persecution or torture.

A spokesperson for Ghana’s government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ghana is one of at least nine African nations to strike third-country deportation deals with the U.S.

Under the often-secret agreements, the Trump administration has deported thousands of people to nearly two dozen countries that are not their own, advocates say, as part of the U.S. crackdown on immigration. Immigration lawyers say the administration uses deportations to third countries as a legal loophole to indirectly force asylum-seekers back to their home countries.

Medical evaluations cited in the new lawsuit found signs of post-traumatic stress and severe depression in several of the 27 people involved.

The lawsuit asks the regional court to stop further transfers, force Ghana to release the deal’s terms, award damages and bar the country from making similar agreements in the future.

Earlier this month, rights lawyers filed a case against Equatorial Guinea, another African country that signed a deal with the U.S., before Africa’s top human rights body, accusing the country of forcing deportees from the U.S. back to their home countries in violation of their rights.

Advertisement

Acquah and Banchereau write for the Associated Press. Banchereau reported from Dakar, Senegal.

More to Read

World & NationImmigration & the BorderTrump Administration

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement