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2 people arrested after hanging banner about ‘the power of love’ on Empire State Building antenna

A person is shown atop the spire of the Empire State Building in New York
A person is shown atop the spire of the Empire State Building in New York, Wednesday.
(Richard Drew / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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NEW YORK — Two people got to the top of the Empire State Building’s antenna and unfurled a banner about “the power of love” at midday Tuesday, before starting to descend, embracing, taking selfies and ultimately being arrested.

Dressed in black and wearing masks — but not tethers, it appeared — the two balanced on a narrow ledge and appeared to kiss atop the New York skyscraper’s antenna, which rises 1,454 feet above midtown Manhattan, news helicopter video showed. The banner, reading “when the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace,” waved in the wind.

Just after 12:30 p.m., they began to climb down, efficiently picking their way along the latticework of metal to a wider ledge, where one seemed to set up a piece of electronic equipment and got down on one knee. After the two kissed again and hugged, the other person took selfies with an outstretched left hand, as if examining a ring.

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Police took them into custody after 1 p.m. No one was injured, police said.

It wasn’t clear how the pair gained access to the antenna, which rises well above public areas of the 102-story building.

There was no immediate reply to a message to the building’s management.

Daredevils have previously climbed the antenna and other parts of the Empire State Building. Those ascents have largely been unauthorized, but actor and musician Jared Leto was allowed to climb up to the base of the antenna from the 86th floor in 2023 to promote a tour.

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