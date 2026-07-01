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Ex-CIA Director John Brennan seeks court order requiring investigative records be preserved

A gray-haired man in dark suit and red tie gestures with his hands while speaking behind a placard that says Mr. Brennan
Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2016.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Eric Tucker
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  • Former CIA Director John Brennan has filed a federal lawsuit seeking a court order to preserve records from Trump-era investigations that he says target him for “phantom” criminal conduct.
  • Brennan argues the records are vital to a potential vindictive-prosecution defense, citing more than 100 Trump statements attacking him and directives to pursue cases without legal basis.
  • The suit highlights Florida investigations into Brennan’s Russia interference testimony and alleged efforts by former officials to undermine Trump, even as no charges have been filed and Justice officials reject weaponization claims.

WASHINGTON — Former CIA Director John Brennan sued the Trump administration on Wednesday, demanding a court order that would require officials to preserve records from investigations that he says are targeting him for “phantom criminal conduct.”

Brennan said in the lawsuit that the records would be essential for him to mount a defense on vindictive prosecution grounds in the event of an indictment brought by the administration. Such a defense, his lawyers said, would be supported by the more than 100 verbal or written statements that President Trump has made since 2017 lambasting Brennan and by the Republican president’s directives to his Department of Justice to initiate cases “without regard to factual or legal justification.”

“To fully consider those motions, the reviewing judge would need to scrutinize the motivations of the Justice Department officials who directed, oversaw, or undertook those actions to determine whether they violated Director Brennan’s rights, and specifically whether they were motivated by a desire to vindictively prosecute him as an act of retribution,” Brennan’s lawyers wrote in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington.

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The lawsuit names as defendants Trump and other top law enforcement officials from his administration, including acting Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel and the prosecutors in Florida who have been overseeing investigations related to Brennan and other perceived Trump adversaries.

The lawsuit says Brennan is facing separate investigations in Florida, including one examining whether he made a false statement to Congress related to an assessment by intelligence agencies documenting Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. The other investigation aims to determine whether former law enforcement and intelligence officials conspired to undermine Trump, including during the course of the Russian interference investigation.

No charges have been brought. The Department of Justice has denied claims of weaponization.

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Tucker writes for the Associated Press.

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