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Retrofitted Qatari jet takes flight as Air Force One for Trump’s trip to North Dakota

President Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One
President Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Wednesday, at Joint Base Andrews, Md.
(Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Associated Press)
By Julia Demaree Nikhinson and Josh Boak
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  • President Trump took his first flight on a retrofitted Boeing 747, a $400-million gift from Qatar that transforms Air Force One into a more personalized, luxury presidential aircraft.
  • Featuring a navy blue belly, red-and-gold striping, plush carpets and lie-flat seats, the revamped jet showcases Trump’s showpiece aesthetic, captured in carefully curated images shared by top administration aides.
  • Qatar’s lavish gift has stirred ethical questions even as Trump uses the jet for trips like a North Dakota visit to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Wednesday took his maiden voyage on a new Air Force One — a retrofitted Boeing 747 worth $400 million gifted by Qatar that embeds his personality more deeply into the institution of the American presidency.

Gone is the trademark light blue hull that helped Air Force One blend into the sky. The refurbished jet is painted to Trump’s preferred color scheme of a navy blue belly and red and gold stripes. It has the luxury features that the president believes a commander-in-chief’s entourage should have — plush carpets, lie-flat seats, wood paneling and a presidential seal on the seat belts, according to reported tours of the plane.

Trump told reporters that he was proud of the luxurious plane. “You can do two things: You can low-key it, or you can show it,” he said.

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Reporters are generally not permitted to take photos on the plane unless Trump is present. But on Wednesday, Trump administration staffers posted images of the plane’s interior on social media.

White House communications director Steven Cheung posted a photo of aides gathered around a circular table that had off-white place mats and leather captain’s chairs. Monica Crowley, the chief of U.S. protocol, posted a picture of herself perched on a leather couch between a pair of Air Force One throw pillows. Mounted on the wall behind her was a framed photo of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial.

The jet carried Trump to North Dakota to see the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, its first official visitor ahead of its opening on the nation’s 250th anniversary.

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The gift from the Middle Eastern power raised ethical concerns, but Trump saw the plane as a necessary replacement to the 35-year-old planes that had previously ferried him as president.

“This is a gift from a country that has treated us very well,” Trump said.

The new jet will only temporarily be in the nation’s service, as Boeing is expected to deliver in 2028 long-delayed planes that will permanently serve as Air Force One. Trump, a Republican, has said in the past that the Qatar plane would end up in a presidential library.

The Air Force has said that it did little to change the cabin layout of the plane and that it spent less than $400 million on security upgrades.

Nikhinson and Boak write for the Associated Press.

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