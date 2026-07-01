Advertisement
World & Nation

Venezuelan medics fear infections from quake injuries as search for untold dead continues

A woman sits crying as rescuers search for survivors at a building that collapsed
Khaterine Roa cries as members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department search for survivors at a building that collapsed during the earthquakes that struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Tuesday.
(Matias Delacroix / Associated Press)
By Regina Garcia Cano, Megan Janetsky and Isabel Debre
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A week after Venezuela’s twin earthquakes, doctors warn the crisis is shifting from traumatic injuries to infections, as survivors crowd unsanitary shelters without clean water or adequate medical supplies.
  • Hospitals across the country are damaged and short on basic surgical materials, raising fears that otherwise treatable wounds could turn deadly as the scale of need keeps growing.
  • Rescue teams from more than two dozen nations continue searching collapsed neighborhoods as Venezuela’s death toll tops 1,900 and tens of thousands remain missing, leaving families waiting in agonizing uncertainty.

CARACAS, Venezuela — A week after Venezuela’s historic twin earthquakes, doctors on Wednesday said the biggest dangers now facing survivors were untreated wounds and infectious diseases.

Thousands of displaced Venezuelans are sleeping in crowded shelters or outside without access to clean water amid dismal sanitary conditions following the June 24 earthquakes. Aid workers said the aftermath has become a major medical crisis that, unless quickly controlled, would take more lives in the days and weeks ahead.

“The issue we foresee just around the corner are the infections that patients who have been exposed to the disaster for the longest time might bring,” said Eugenio Cova, the head of the trauma unit at Hospital del Oeste Dr. José Gregor Hernández in Caracas, the capital.

Advertisement

The hospital has treated scores of severely injured people since the earthquake, despite a shortage of crucial medical equipment. Cova said the public hospital, parts of which are now inaccessible because of possible earthquake damage, lacks screws and plates needed for orthopedic surgery and medicated gauze to prevent infections. According to the government, the earthquakes damaged or otherwise compromised 38 hospitals nationwide.

“We’ve already gone through the period of complex trauma — which will continue to occur — but now it’s complicated by infections,” Cova added.

Even as the window of opportunity narrowed in the search for survivors trapped under the rubble, expert teams from more than two dozen countries pressed on Wednesday with rescue operations. Against the odds — the window for survival when trapped under rubble is typically 48 to 72 hours — teams are continuing to find a small number of survivors, including a toddler who had been trapped for six days Tuesday.

Advertisement

The United States, which took control of Venezuela’s oil industry after seizing Venezuela’s former leader, Nicolás Maduro, in January, has scaled up its assistance in recent days, with 900 military personnel currently supporting relief and rescue efforts as of Wednesday, Steven McCloud, a U.S. Southern Command spokesman, told The Associated Press. An additional 100 people from the U.S. State Department were deployed to help aid work on the ground, he said.

Venezuelan officials have counted over 1,900 deaths from the earthquakes as of Tuesday, a figure that rises daily. Many more thousands remain missing, adding ambiguity to the temblors’ complete toll and leaving families in an agonizing limbo as they wait days by collapsed buildings, hoping for the bodies of their loved ones to surface.

One non-governmental digital database where families can register missing loved ones showed over 40,600 people still unaccounted for as of Wednesday.

Cano, Janetsky and Debre write for the Associated Press. Janetsky reported from Mexico City and Debre reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

More to Read

World & NationEarthquakesMexico & the Americas

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement