Advertisement
World & Nation

Suspected shark attack at New York City beach

Lifeguards ride a jet ski during a shark patrol run at Jones Beach State Park.
Lifeguards ride a jet ski during a shark patrol run at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, N.Y., on Thursday.
(John Minchillo / AP)
By Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A swimmer was bitten on the foot in a suspected shark attack Friday at a New York City beach, prompting authorities to temporarily close the beach.

The attack at Jones Beach came a day after multiple shark sightings were reported at other New York City and Long Island beaches.

The person was swimming at Jones Beach State Park Field 6 when they suffered lacerations on their foot, the New York City Parks Department said.

Advertisement

Lifeguards responded immediately and an ambulance took the victim to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

Swimming was suspended while officials searched for sharks and other dangerous marine life. After an hour of searching, none was found and swimming was allowed to resume, though restricted to wading up to swimmers’ waists, the department said.

New York City officials on Thursday reported multiple shark sightings at Rockaway Beach in Queens and imposed intermittent beach closures. New York City Emergency Management also issued a warning advising of the closures and urging beachgoers to follow the guidance from lifeguards.

Advertisement

Farther east, lifeguards at a Long Island beach spotted a shark Thursday in the water off Point Lookout and immediately ordered people out of the ocean. Point Lookout and neighboring Hempstead beaches were also temporarily closed to swimming after the sighting.

The beach closures come as record-breaking heat continues to grip the eastern United States, drawing large crowds to area beaches.

Shark sightings have become more common as authorities increase the use of drones to search for them in the water. But while sharks are commonly found in the waters off the United States, shark bites are rare, experts say.

Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History’s shark research program, said that there are between 60 and 80 known unprovoked bites worldwide each year. It’s extremely rare that two or more people are bitten in close proximity.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement