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Trump reads a children’s book, riffing on past presidents and himself

President Trump talks with Usha Vance before a church service prior to his second inauguration.
President Trump talks with Usha Vance before a church service prior to his second inauguration.
(Evan Vucci / AP Photo)
By Michelle L. Price
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WASHINGTON — President Trump joined Second Lady Usha Vance on her podcast where guests read picture books to children, but Trump, who is notorious for veering off script, offered a running commentary on his predecessors, his physique and how he’s spending his time in the White House.

In Trump’s appearance on Vance’s “Storytime with the Second Lady,” podcast, which was posted online Friday, the president read “Presidents Play!” a children’s book from the White House Historical Assn. that features illustrations of the presidents enjoying sports and using the White House and its grounds for recreation.

Trump pretaped the appearance in mid-June in the White House’s Oval Office, where the abundant gold accents he added were supplemented with a bald eagle stuffed animal, tables made up of stacks of oversized books and a globe made out of Legos.

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When Vance asked Trump if he has much time to read for fun while serving as president, he replied that he ends up mostly reading newspapers.

“I usually read stories about myself,” Trump said.

As Trump turned through the children’s book, he made observations about past presidents, cracked some jokes, and threw in a plug for the extensive ballroom he’s building on the White House grounds.

He described Lyndon Johnson as a “tough cookie,” Ronald Reagan as a “high-quality person” and “like your father was president,” and John F. Kennedy as “the second-most good-looking president.” Left unsaid was who Trump felt was the best-looking president.

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Richard Nixon, the only president to resign the office after he became embroiled in the Watergate scandal, “got himself into trouble, I guess.” Herbert Hoover, who was president during the Great Depression, was depicted in the book playing a game he made up called “Hoover Ball.”

“That worked out better for him than the economy,” Trump quipped.

Barack Obama, who has been a longtime object of Trump’s derision, was illustrated playing basketball.

Trump, calling him “Barack Hussein Obama,” said he doubted Obama was a good basketball player. He then shared that Obama’s favorite sport is golf, but added, “He won’t be in the Masters anytime soon,” referring to the professional golf tournament.

When he reached a page with a drawing of Bill Clinton running on the jogging track the former president installed at the White House, Trump remarked, “I don’t think I’ll ever do that.”

But he added that he likes Clinton “a lot.”

Trump mused about riding a horse after seeing a picture of Abraham Lincoln riding one.

“That’s great. I’d like to ride horses too,” Trump said. “In fact, it gives me an idea, but when you fall off a horse ... I’ve seen too many things happen. Falling off horses is not good.”

The solution he suggested was “a nice old horse that’s extremely slow, lazy” and that he would “maybe ride it.”

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A picture of John Quincy Adams swimming in what was then the Tiber Creek that ran past the South Lawn of the White House prompted Trump to remark, “I think we’re building a beautiful ballroom on top of it.”

Some of the other presidents’ physical activities prompted some reflection on his own physique.

When he saw Gerald Ford swimming in a pool, Trump said: “I don’t know if I look good in a bathing suit. I haven’t had a bathing suit in a long time.”

William Howard Taft, who was known for his girth, “was our heaviest president,” Trump said.

“I have to be careful because I don’t want to supersede his record,” Trump said. “And a thing like that would be possible if I allowed it to happen. For all of you out there watching, keep yourself in good shape.”

In addition to encouraging young viewers to stay in shape, Trump offered a somewhat cloudy message when the second lady asked him for his advice to children on why they should celebrate the country on July 4.

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“We have a great country,” Trump said. “We have a country that — it’s on a little bit of a ledge right now. It can go one way or another, you understand that. But we’re going to make it go the other. And we’re going to make America greater than ever before.”

Price writes for the Associated Press.

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