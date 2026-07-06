Flash flood warnings issued for parts of New York City and Northeast as heat wave breaks

Vendors distribute ice at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall on July 3, 2026, in Washington.

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Heavy rain and flooding are breaking a heat wave that gripped New York City and much of the Northeast last week.

Flash flood warnings were issued Monday for parts of New York, Philadelphia and New Jersey as rounds of storms moved through the area.

On Sunday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned about heatstroke and shared locations of pools and cooling centers. By Monday, he was urging people to leave basement apartments immediately if they saw water rising in their homes.

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LaGuardia Airport in New York set a record high Thursday of 104 degrees. Low temperatures in many places barely made it below 80 degrees, preventing people from cooling off even at night.

Officials in New Jersey were investigating about 25 deaths that were possibly heat-related. The people were found dead on the street or in homes without air conditioning. They ranged in age from their 30s to their 80s, New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Raynard Washington said.

Autopsies and other investigations will be needed before the deaths are officially blamed on the heat, Washington said.

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Other states have not announced possible deaths from the heat.

Severe storms moved from Michigan to the East Coast over the weekend. About 450,000 people remained without power from the damage, according to poweroutage.com.

Collins writes for the Associated Press.