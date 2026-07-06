Advertisement
World & Nation

Flash flood warnings issued for parts of New York City and Northeast as heat wave breaks

Vendors distribute ice at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington.
Vendors distribute ice at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall on July 3, 2026, in Washington.
(Allison Robbert / Associated Press )
By Jeffrey Collins
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Heavy rain and flooding are breaking a heat wave that gripped New York City and much of the Northeast last week.

Flash flood warnings were issued Monday for parts of New York, Philadelphia and New Jersey as rounds of storms moved through the area.

On Sunday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned about heatstroke and shared locations of pools and cooling centers. By Monday, he was urging people to leave basement apartments immediately if they saw water rising in their homes.

Advertisement

LaGuardia Airport in New York set a record high Thursday of 104 degrees. Low temperatures in many places barely made it below 80 degrees, preventing people from cooling off even at night.

Officials in New Jersey were investigating about 25 deaths that were possibly heat-related. The people were found dead on the street or in homes without air conditioning. They ranged in age from their 30s to their 80s, New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Raynard Washington said.

Autopsies and other investigations will be needed before the deaths are officially blamed on the heat, Washington said.

Advertisement

Other states have not announced possible deaths from the heat.

Severe storms moved from Michigan to the East Coast over the weekend. About 450,000 people remained without power from the damage, according to poweroutage.com.

Collins writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement