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NATO chief demands allies present credible plans to reach defense spending targets

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a media conference
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a media conference at the International Media Center ahead of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, Monday.
(Hussein Malla / Associated Press)
By Lorne Cook and Suzan Fraser
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ANKARA, Turkey — NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday demanded that the allies put forward “clear, concrete and credible plans” to reach the organization’s spending targets at its annual summit in Ankara.

Rutte made the remarks in the Turkish capital come ahead of a two-day summit starting on Tuesday that comes at a time crucial time for the alliance with the United States scaling down its security role in Europe. Washington has been pressing allies to shoulder more of the spending burden.

The 32 nations agreed last year to invest 5% of their gross domestic product on defense — 3.5% on their defense budgets and 1.5% on roads, bridges and ports so troops and equipment can move faster in times of conflict.

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Spain endorsed the goal but said that it could fulfill NATO’s security requirements without spending so much. Some countries are still struggling to meet the alliance’s old target of 2% of GDP.

Asked what would happen to allies that don’t have a clear plan, Rutte said: “If one or two of still have to be convinced, we have ways to do that.” He did not elaborate. U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker suggested last week that the United States does have something in store for those who do not step up, but he declined to say what that might be.

On spending among European allies and Canada, Rutte said that “the evidence we see so far is impressive.” He said that NATO estimates that they will invest a combined $258 billion more in defense in 2025 and this year than they have in previous years.

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But the numbers might not be enough to satisfy the Trump administration. President Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed U.S. allies over defense spending, and in the past threatened not to come to the defense of any member not doing enough.

Trump has called for “loyalty” from NATO allies, after some of them declined to allow the use of their bases in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Cook and Fraser write for the Associated Press.

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