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Platner says he will ‘reflect’ on Maine Senate campaign after woman accuses him of sexual assault

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks during a primary election night watch party
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks during a primary election night watch party after winning the Democratic nomination on June 9, in Blue Hill, Maine.
(Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press)
By Kimberlee Kruesi
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  • Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner is reassessing his campaign after a former girlfriend accused him of a 2021 sexual assault detailed in a new report.
  • Platner has denied the allegation as “categorically false,” canceled several town halls and said he is weighing the political fallout before deciding his path forward.
  • The accusation has prompted scrutiny of prominent progressives backing Platner and raised the prospect Democrats could replace him on the November ballot under Maine’s mid-July deadlines.

A woman who previously dated Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner said he drunkenly forced her to have sex after she told him to stop, according to a Politico report released Monday.

Platner denied the allegation and said he would be considering next steps for his campaign.

“Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we’re taking the time to reflect on the best path forward,” he said in a video released on social media.

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Jenny Racicot, who lives in Maine, told Politico that Platner entered her home in 2021 while drunk and assaulted her. Racicot said she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Platner, but she cut off contact with him after that night and told him the incident wasn’t consensual. A voicemail left at a number listed for Racicot seeking comment did not receive an immediate response.

An email and phone message from the Associated Press seeking comment were sent to Platner’s campaign on Monday.

“Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically false,” Platner said in his video.

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As of Monday, Platner had canceled a handful of campaign town halls planned in Maine.

Several lawmakers and groups that have supported Platner, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and the organization he founded, Our Revolution, as well as California Rep. Ro Khanna, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Khanna has supported Platner through several scandals but said last month on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that “if there was evidence of violence, I would not support him. If there was evidence of sexual assault, I’d have zero support for him.”

Platner secured the nomination to become Maine’s Democratic Senate candidate last month, but state law does include a provision for Democrats to replace him ahead of the general election.

According to the statute, party officials may select a new nominee if a candidate who won the primary withdraws by 5 p.m. July 13. The replacement candidate must be named by July 27.

The Associated Press generally does not name alleged victims of sexual assault, but in this case Racicot spoke in an interview with Politico.

Kruesi writes for the Associated Press.

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