Prosecutors argue the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk should stand trial

Charlie Kirk’s parents, Robert and Kathryn Kirk, arrive at the Fourth District Courthouse for a hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, Monday in Provo, Utah.

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Utah prosecutors are in court Monday seeking to convince a state judge they have enough evidence to bring to trial the man accused in Charlie Kirk’s assassination and seek the death penalty.

Kirk’s parents and widow, Erika Kirk, were in the courtroom for the first time, along with Donald Trump Jr., President Trump’s son. The five-day preliminary hearing will mark the most significant presentation of evidence in the case against defendant Tyler Robinson.

Three men escorted Erika Kirk into the courthouse in Provo several minutes before the hearing began. She walked into court holding hands with Kirk’s mom, Kathryn Kirk.

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Robinson’s parent’s also were present, a few rows behind the Kirks. The 23-year-old man is charged with aggravated murder in the Sept. 10 assassination of Kirk, a conservative activist and ally of President Trump, at Utah Valley University. Robinson turned himself in the day after the shooting.

Prosecutors allege he confessed in a note left for his roommate, who was also his romantic partner, that read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Robinson has not yet entered a plea, and his attorneys have not commented on his guilt or innocence. They have, however, sought to get the death penalty taken off the table, so far unsuccessfully.

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The proceeding will resemble a mini-trial, but prosecutors need only demonstrate that there are reasonable grounds to believe Robinson killed Kirk. The standard is lower than for a trial, where prosecutors must prove guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Prosecutors expect to present between 40 and 50 exhibits during this week’s hearing.

Chief Deputy Utah County Atty. Chad Grunander told State District Judge Tony Graf that the exhibits will include several videos of the Sept. 10 shooting, which occurred as Kirk was addressing a crowd of thousands at Utah Valley University.

The videos will be shown on a courtroom monitor that is being set up so that it won’t be captured by the press videographer in the courtroom, said Graf.

Once the hearing is finished, state District Judge Tony Graf must determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Prosecutors have said they plan to present DNA evidence linking Robinson to the suspected murder weapon, testimony from investigators, autopsy findings, witness statements and video of Kirk’s killing. They are also expected to argue the shooting endangered others at Kirk’s campus event — an aggravating circumstance that could make the crime punishable by death under Utah law.

Prosecutors this week can use secondhand information, or hearsay, to help present their case.

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Robinson’s roommate is not expected to testify in person during the hearing. Still, the roommate’s recorded testimony could be a focal point for prosecutors.

In addition to the alleged confession note, Robinson reportedly texted his roommate that he targeted Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred,” prosecutors have said.

Before his death, Kirk and the organization he co-founded, Turning Point USA, galvanized the conservative youth vote to help Trump win a second term.

The Republican president has said he hopes Robinson receives the death penalty.

Erika Kirk said during his memorial service that she forgives Robinson.

Ahead of Monday’s hearing, she thanked supporters in a statement posted to X for their kindness and prayers.

“Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death,” she wrote, “and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children.”

She added that the public outpouring “has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives.”

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She is expected in court throughout the week with her husband’s parents, Robert and Kathryn Kirk, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Schoenbaum and Brown write for the Associated Press. Brown reported from Billings, Mont.