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Former mayor of Mississippi’s capital city pleads guilty in bribery scheme

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba listens to the weekly Jackson City Council meeting
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba listens to the weekly Jackson City Council meeting at city hall in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.
(Rogelio V. Solis / Ap Photo/rogelio V. Solis)
By Sophie Bates
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JACKSON, Miss. — The former mayor of Mississippi’s capital city and the former City Council president have pleaded guilty in a bribery scheme one week before they were set to face trial.

Former Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and former Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy. Their pleas came after Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens pleaded guilty last week and resigned. All three are Democrats.

Two other people — Angelique Lee, the Democratic former vice president of the Jackson City Council, and Sherik Marve Smith, a businessman and relative of Owens — had already pleaded guilty to bribery charges.

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A November 2024 indictment accused Owens of taking at least $115,000 from two FBI agents posing as real estate developers and facilitating more than $80,000 in bribe payments to Banks, Lumumba and Lee in exchange for their help greenlighting a development project.

Lumumba, Banks and Owens could be sentenced to up to five years in prison. Their sentencing hearings are set for Oct. 15.

Lumumba, who previously called the charges a political prosecution, lost his reelection bid last year. His lawyers did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment.

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Banks’ lawyer declined to comment.

Bates writes for the Associated Press.

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