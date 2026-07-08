Breaking News
LAPD weighs canceling academy classes to get more cops on streets for Olympics
Advertisement
World & Nation

Judge sets February trial for man charged with planting pipe bombs on eve of the Capitol riot

The U.S. Capitol is seen during Independence Day events
The U.S. Capitol is seen during Independence Day events honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary in Washington.
(Rahmat Gul / Associated Press)
By Michael Kunzelman
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

WASHINGTON — A federal trial is scheduled to start in February for a Virginia man charged with planting pipe bombs near the national headquarters of the Democratic and Republican parties on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by a mob of President Trump’s supporters.

The trial for Brian J. Cole Jr. is set to begin Feb. 16 and last about two weeks. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali set the trial date during a brief hearing Wednesday.

Zachary Lawson, one of Cole’s lawyers, told Ali that defense attorneys and prosecutors have not discussed the possibility of a plea deal to resolve the case.

Advertisement

On Monday, the judge ruled that Trump’s mass pardons for Capitol rioters did not apply to Cole. Ali refused to dismiss Cole’s case before trial, rejecting defense lawyers’ arguments that their client qualifies for a pardon because his alleged actions are “inextricably and demonstrably tethered” to the events near the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Ali, who was nominated by Democratic President Biden, concluded that Trump’s blanket pardons for Jan. 6 rioters explicitly applied only to people who were convicted of crimes related to the attack.

Cole was arrested nearly a year after Trump, a Republican, pardoned, commuted the prison sentences and ordered the dismissal of cases for all 1,500-plus people charged in the Jan. 6 attack. Prosecutors have said that Cole gave a confession when FBI agents questioned him after his arrest.

Advertisement

Cole is accused of placing two pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee headquarters near the Capitol on the night before the riot. The devices did not detonate before law enforcement officers discovered them on Jan. 6.

A grand jury indicted Cole on four counts: interstate transportation of explosives, malicious intent to use explosives, an act of terrorism while armed and attempting to use weapons of mass destruction.

Kunzelman writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationTrump Administration

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    How Storytelling Is Helping L.A. Fire Survivors Heal

    In this episode, we visit Saved By A Story, a writing workshop founded by Palisades fire survivor Kathy Katims. The monthly gatherings bring together survivors of the Palisades and Eaton fires to write, reflect, and share their experiences in community.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement