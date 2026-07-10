Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: The new Italian American cuisine exhibit, El Niño is a virtual certainty and more big stories
Advertisement
World & Nation

At least 1 million women have lost access to aid after funding cuts, U.N. says

Women and children fetch water at dusk in the Korsi Refugee Camp in Birao, Central African Republic
Women and children fetch water at dusk in the Korsi Refugee Camp in Birao, the Central African Republic, March 27, 2026.
(Caitlin Kelly / Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • U.N. Women warns at least 1 million women and girls lost access to humanitarian and vital services after major donor countries slashed foreign aid over the past 18 months.
  • Of 855 women’s groups surveyed in 52 countries, 84% report rising needs, nearly 90% can’t keep up, and one in five expect to shut down.
  • Conflict-related sexual violence has doubled as global development assistance plunged nearly a quarter, forcing U.N. agencies to cut jobs, scale back aid and weigh merging UN Women with the reproductive health agency UNFPA.

GENEVA — At least 1 million women have lost access to humanitarian and other critical support as a result of budget cuts over the last 18 months, the U.N. agency focusing on women said Friday.

U.N. Women says 84% of women’s organizations surveyed had reported increased needs since January 2025, when the Trump administration in the United States — the biggest U.N. donor — took office and began cutbacks in foreign aid.

“Every dollar withdrawn from women’s organizations is a dollar withdrawn from survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, displaced mothers, girls forced from school and communities struggling to survive,” said Sofia Calltorp, U.N. Women’s chief of humanitarian action.

Advertisement

Nearly 90% of the women’s groups surveyed said they can’t meet current levels of need anymore, and one in five said they expect to shut down temporarily or permanently within the next year.

“U.N. Women has spoken to 855 women’s organizations working in 52 countries, who have told us that these women and girls have been turned away due to funding cuts that are dismantling their organizations,” Calltorp told reporters in Geneva.

“We know that this number, at least 1 million women and girls, is just the tip of the iceberg,” she added.

Advertisement

Conflict-related sexual violence had doubled last year, U.N. Women said. It noted a recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a group of 38 mostly developed countries, that found that development assistance fell by nearly a quarter last year to $174 billion — the largest yearly contraction on record.

“Without immediate action, the organizations that have kept women and girls alive through the world’s worst crises risk becoming another casualty of war,” Calltorp said.

Many U.N. organizations have cut thousands of jobs and reduced aid programs around the world over the last 18 months in the wake of funding cuts by the United States and other top donors.

The world body, as part of a reform process known as UN80, has been considering the prospect of merging U.N. Women with UNFPA, the sexual and reproductive health agency.

More to Read

World & NationTrump Administration

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Where Are The Federal Relief Funds? (With Rep. Judy Chu)

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved California’s request to extend housing assistance to survivors of the Eaton and Palisades fires. But more than 18 months after those January 2025 fires, survivors are still waiting on an additional $16 billion in federal disaster relief from the federal government, which was revised down earlier this year from nearly $34 billion.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement