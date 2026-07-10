Advertisement
World & Nation

Passenger partly sucked out of window soon after takeoff from Greece but others pull him back in

The Ryanair desk at the Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain
The Ryanair desk in 2018 at the Barajas airport in Madrid.
(Paul White / AP)
By Costas Kantouris
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A Ryanair passenger was partially sucked out of a Boeing 737-800 window shortly after takeoff from Thessaloniki, before fellow travelers pulled him back into the cabin.
  • The 61-year-old was treated in Greece for neck and shoulder injuries and friction burns, after a sudden cabin depressurization triggered oxygen masks and a rapid descent.
  • Ryanair said the Malta Air-operated flight returned safely to Thessaloniki and later continued to Germany on a replacement jet, as Greek media detailed scenes of panic and screams onboard.

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A man was partially sucked out of an airplane window shortly after takeoff Friday on a Ryanair flight from Greece to Germany, but nearby passengers pulled him back inside.

A Greek hospital official said the 61-year-old passenger was treated for neck and shoulder injuries and friction burns. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly to the media.

The morning flight from the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to Memmingen near Munich was operated by Ryanair subsidiary Malta Air. Ryanair said the flight “returned to Thessaloniki shortly after takeoff when a passenger window dislodged in-flight.”

Advertisement

The airline said in a statement the plane landed normally and passengers returned to the terminal, and one passenger requested and received medical assistance on the ground in Thessaloniki. A replacement aircraft was later provided to fly the passengers to Germany.

Passengers told Greek media that they heard a loud bang, oxygen masks dropped and the plane began to lose altitude.

One passenger, identified only as Christina, told Thessaloniki radio that passengers panicked and screamed and that one passenger was partially sucked out of the window.

Advertisement

“His whole head, neck, shoulders” were pulled out of the window, she said, adding that those seated near him pulled him back in.

“Most people had fallen asleep, we had closed our eyes. We heard a sound, I’d describe it like a tire bursting, … but very loud,” she said. “We knew straight away we lost pressure because we lost altitude. … Screams, shrieks, shouting.”

The aircraft was a Boeing 737-800, which can seat up to 189 passengers. The narrow-body plane was delivered new to Ryanair in 2008, according to flight-tracking site Flightradar24.

About six minutes after departure, flight records show, the aircraft climbed past 15,000 feet, then immediately descended to about 6,000 feet “to burn fuel for 30 minutes” before returning to Thessaloniki about an hour after takeoff, Flightradar24 said.

Kantouris writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Rio Yamat contributed to this report from Las Vegas.

More to Read

World & NationTransportation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Where Are The Federal Relief Funds? (With Rep. Judy Chu)

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved California’s request to extend housing assistance to survivors of the Eaton and Palisades fires. But more than 18 months after those January 2025 fires, survivors are still waiting on an additional $16 billion in federal disaster relief from the federal government, which was revised down earlier this year from nearly $34 billion.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement