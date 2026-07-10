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Police in U.K. arrest suspect in killing of former Parliament member Ann Widdecombe

Britain's European Parliament member Ann Widdecombe speaks during a debate in 2020
Britain’s European Parliament member Ann Widdecombe, of the Brexit party, speaks during a parliament debate on Jan. 14, 2020, in Strasbourg, France.
(Jean-Francois Badias / Associated Press)
By Brian Melley
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LONDON — A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder in the killing of Ann Widdecombe, a former British member of Parliament and reality TV contestant, police said.

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead Thursday in her Haytor Vale home on the edge of Dartmoor National Park in southwest England after sustaining what police said were “serious injuries.”

The killing was not believed to be an act of terrorism and there was no information to suggest it was politically motivated, said Matt Longman, Devon and Cornwall Police assistant chief constable.

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Longman did not discuss a possible motive but said the suspect was in custody as the investigation continues.

“This is really shocking news, and my thoughts, I think all of our thoughts, will be with the family and friends of Ann Widdecombe at this awful time,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. “Ann was a distinguished politician over many, many years with many achievements, and it’s a huge, huge loss.”

Widdecombe found fame after leaving Parliament as a contestant on the “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Celebrity Big Brother” reality television shows. She later joined the Brexit Party and became a spokeswoman for the anti-immigration Reform UK party.

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She served in the House of Commons as an MP from 1987 to 2010 and was known for socially conservative views opposing abortion rights and expansion of LGBTQ+ rights.

Starmer wouldn’t speculate whether the killing was politically motivated and said the security of lawmakers was “of the utmost importance” as he urged people to rise above political differences.

Security has been tightened for politicians after the murders of two serving members of Parliament in the last decade. Labor lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed in 2016 by a far-right extremist, and Conservative David Amess was stabbed in 2021 by an attacker inspired by the Islamic State group.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Widdecombe a “heroic Brexiteer and a great speaker who could move Tory audiences to such ecstasy that she was a very hard act to follow.”

The management company that represented her after she left politics said her life and career were driven by strong Christian values and a commitment to public service.

“She loved the cut and thrust of political debate and, 16 years after leaving Parliament, was still actively campaigning for Reform UK and offering forthright views on the hot topics of the day,” Cloud9 Management said.

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“As Ann once said ... ‘we get one go this side of eternity, one go. Life is not a dress rehearsal: You take opportunities that you like and you go for it; that’s my philosophy’.”

Melley writes for the Associated Press.

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