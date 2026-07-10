What to know about the fatal shooting of a Houston man by an ICE officer

Candles are lit during a vigil Wednesday for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national fatally shot by a federal immigration agent a day earlier in Houston.

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A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national who lived in the U.S. for decades, as the homebuilder drove his construction crew to a Houston job site.

His death set off protests in Texas’ largest city and calls from Democrats and Salgado Araujo ‘s family for an independent investigation. The shooting on Tuesday in a heavily Latino neighborhood is at least the eighth death during the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement campaign.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, said federal officers were looking for someone else when they attempted to stop Salgado Araujo’s vehicle. DHS said Salgado Araujo rammed an ICE vehicle and that an officer opened fire in self-defense.

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Salgado Araujo’s family said he was very close to obtaining legal status in the U.S. after living in the country for 35 years, and that he knew what to do if approached by ICE officers. Ronaldo Salgado, his son, said his father may have been scared that the people in unmarked vehicles were going to steal his tools.

Here’s what we know about Salgado Araujo’s shooting:

The shooting happened on a Houston street

Few photos or videos surrounding the shooting in Houston have emerged on social media, unlike other deaths involving federal immigration officers. DHS has not released any images or footage.

DHS said in a statement that federal officers were heading to the address of a target Tuesday when they saw a white van and someone inside who resembled the person they were looking for. An officer opened fire after Salgado Araujo ignored commands and attempted to ram the officer with his vehicle, DHS said.

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A video shot by bystander Juliet Martinez shows the aftermath of the shooting. A black vehicle is angled toward a white van, their doors wide open. A bleeding and handcuffed man groans loudly on the ground and his leg shakes. Other federal officers stand over at least three other handcuffed men.

ICE has not released the names of the other men detained, but Salgado Araujo’s family identified one as his brother. Families of the other two men said they were able to briefly talk to them Wednesday and they have been detained.

DHS said Thursday that the officers involved in the shooting were not wearing body cameras. The department blamed Democrats and a record government shutdown that was fueled by President Trump’s immigration crackdown.

U.S. Rep. Christian Menefee, a Democrat who also represents Houston, said if ICE officers did not have the devices, it was because Trump and Republican lawmakers did not want them to.

DHS said it would not release the name of the officer who shot Salgado Araujo. The department did not say how long the officer has worked for ICE or whether any of the officers involved were placed on leave.

Salgado Araujo’s family says he worked hard for the American dream

Salgado Araujo and his wife came to America after meeting in their teens in Mexico and deciding they wanted a better life for their future family, Ronaldo Salgado said.

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The father of three built houses in the Houston suburbs, started his own business and established his own crew. He had no criminal record, his family said.

Ronaldo Salgado, the oldest son, became a teacher. He said one of his brothers is an engineer and the other is studying engineering in college.

His son said he was a quiet man who left for work at sunrise and loved to pet his dog and sit on his porch listening to music.

“That’s how I want the world to know my father. Not as someone who got shot and killed, but as a family man, a man who understood that good things come to those who put in hard work,” Salgado said.

At least 8 deaths so far in the immigration crackdown

Salgado Araujo was at least the eighth person to die during the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement campaign. No immigration officers have been charged in the deaths and video footage in several previous shootings contradicts the accounts of federal officers.

The most well-known of the killings happened during the winter crackdown in Minnesota where U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti were shot and killed during protests.

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Two other shooting deaths happened during traffic stops, including Ruben Ray Martinez, 23, who was killed in Texas in March 2025. His death was not disclosed for nearly a year.

Mexico wants criminal charges over the deaths of its citizens

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said it is time to escalate Mexico’s complaints beyond diplomatic channels after the killing of Salgado Araujo.

“We are going to do everything in our power, because we cannot stand silent” in the face of the deaths of Mexicans “whose only crime is working honestly in the United States,” Sheinbaum said.

Mexico will request that criminal charges be filed in U.S. courts over the alleged killing of three Mexicans during ICE operations and the deaths of another 14 in ICE custody, Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco said Thursday during a presidential news conference.

The complaints, filed against whoever is found responsible for the deaths, will be submitted to state prosecutor offices and the U.S. Department of Justice.

DHS is investigating the shooting

Homeland Security said Tuesday that the department’s Inspector General’s Office was investigating the shooting.

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Harris County Dist. Atty. Sean Teare said Salgado Araujo’s family and the community deserve the truth. His office said Thursday that they are “pursuing investigative avenues available to us and will conduct a review of any information we collect within our reach.”

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said city police were not involved in any part of the chase or shooting and have no jurisdiction over federal officers.

Oyekanmi, Brook and Collins write for the Associated Press. Brook reported from New Orleans and Collins from Columbia, South Carolina. Associated Press reporters Gisela Salomon in Miami; Rebecca Santana in Washington, D.C.; and Ryan J. Foley in Omaha contributed.