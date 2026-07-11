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Bahamas plane crash that killed 10 included musicians and a DJ, union says

Associated Press
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  • The plane had departed Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau and was headed to San Andros when it crashed Friday.
  • The disaster prompted the government to temporarily ground Flamingo Air flights, which had a prior incident of a plane catching fire.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Musicians and a DJ are among the dead in a plane crash in the Bahamas that killed 10, the Bahamas Musicians and Entertainers Union said Saturday.

The crash Friday prompted the government to temporarily ground Flamingo Air flights. It happened in North Andros, in waters just west of Nassau, the archipelago’s capital.

“Among the dearly departed are some of the talented and vibrant members of our entertainment community, including members of The Pond Band and a DJ,” the union said in a statement on X.

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Their “passion, dedication, and artistry touched so many lives and helped to enrich the cultural fabric of The Bahamas,” the union added.

The plane had departed Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau and was headed to San Andros when it crashed, according to the Bahamian Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority.

The Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation said in a statement that the suspension of Flamingo Air’s air operator certificate was a precautionary safety measure as officials investigate the cause of the crash. The ministry said the suspension is a result of two safety incidents that happened Friday.

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During a news conference, Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the first incident Friday involved another Flamingo Air plane. She said it was en route to Mayaguana when the pilot reported a concern and turned back to Nassau. After the plane landed and the passengers deboarded, the plane caught fire, she said. That incident also is under investigation.

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