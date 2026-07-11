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A boat capsizes in southern Vietnam, killing 15 Indian tourists

A patient is treated in a hospital room
A survivor of the capsized boat is treated at a hospital in Phu Quoc, Vietnam, on Saturday.
(Le Huy Hai / VNA / Associated Press)
By Aniruddha Ghosal
0:00 0:00

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  • A speedboat carrying Indian tourists capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 people and injuring others about 500 yards from shore as panicked passengers cried for help.
  • Many victims were employees and partners of Indian electronics firm Lava International from Telangana and Tamil Nadu states.
  • Phu Quoc is a magnet for Indian travelers, with arrivals surging nearly 50% last year amid new direct flights and liberalized e-visa rules.

HANOI — A boat returning from an island trip in southern Vietnam capsized Saturday, killing 15 Indian tourists about 500 yards from shore, as passengers shouted for help, officials and a witness said.

The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned Saturday afternoon shortly after leaving Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, near Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, authorities were quoted as saying.

“The boat had not even gone half a kilometer when it just tipped over,” Ashish Kumar, an Indian who witnessed the incident, told the Associated Press by phone. “We screamed, ‘Help! Help!’ ”

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He said nearby boats immediately rushed to the rescue. “But by then it was too late,” he said.

Kumar said there was no emergency medical care available at the shore when survivors were brought back.

He said at least some of the passengers were on a company tour organized by their employer, Lava International.

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Three of his friends were among them. “Two have died, and the other, I was told, is critical,” he said.

Lava International, an Indian smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturer, confirmed that some of its employees and channel partners were among those involved in the accident. “Our immediate priority is to extend all possible support to those affected and their families,” it said.

VN Express news site quoted witnesses as saying that some people were trapped inside the capsized boat. Video on Vietnamese TV showed rough seas and strong winds as rescue teams threw life buoys to people in the water. Jet skis ferried survivors back to shore while people on the beach provided first aid.

Twenty-one people were rescued, and all the dead were recovered, authorities said. The injured were taken to hospitals.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung ordered an investigation and directed authorities to hold accountable those responsible. He also asked officials to review waterway and maritime safety in the area where the accident happened.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragedy and wrote on social media that the Indian Embassy was providing assistance.

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Many of those on board are believed to be from India’s southern Telangana and Tamil Nadu states.

Authorities in Telangana have set up a control room to coordinate assistance and provide information to their families. The Tamil Nadu chief minister wrote on social media that he had urged Indian authorities to provide assistance to the victims and ensure that the bodies of those killed are brought back as soon as possible.

Phu Quoc in the Gulf of Thailand is one of Vietnam’s most popular beach destinations. Hon May Rut island is about six miles south of Phu Quoc. They’re known for their white sand beaches and clear waters and draw millions of domestic and foreign tourists each year.

India is one of Vietnam’s fastest-growing tourism markets. The Southeast Asian country welcomed about 750,000 Indians in 2025, up nearly 50% from the previous year.

Officials attribute the growth to an expanding network of direct flights between major Indian and Vietnamese cities, and Vietnam’s liberal e-visa policy.

Ghosal writes for the Associated Press.

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