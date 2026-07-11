Advertisement
World & Nation

One runner gored in the face at Spain’s San Fermín bull run festival

People lie in the street as two bulls run along
Participants fall in the street during the running of the bulls at the San Fermín festival in Pamplona, Spain, on Saturday.
(Miguel Oses / Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A chaotic morning run at Pamplona’s San Fermín festival left one runner gored in the face and at least a dozen others injured as bulls barreled through packed streets.
  • Six fighting bulls and their steers repeatedly knocked runners to the cobblestones, with one bull breaking from the herd and slamming into a cluster of unsuspecting participants.
  • Saturday’s run marked the fifth day of the eight-day festival, coinciding with the centennial of Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises,” which popularized the running of the bulls at Pamplona.

PAMPLONA, Spain — A runner was gored in the face and many more were fortunate to not be seriously injured during a chaotic bull run at Spain’s San Fermín festival Saturday.

The six bulls and accompanying steers charged through crowds of thrill-seekers who packed the narrow street course in Pamplona. The huge animals knocked down bodies to the cobblestones, and stumbling runners caused several pileups during the 2½-minute run from the pen to the bullring where bullfighters would kill the bulls later in the day.

One runner was pierced by a horn in the face, and 12 other people needed medical treatment for an assortment of knocks, according to the University of Navarra Hospital.

Advertisement

A black bull broke away from the pack early in the 957-yard run and plowed into a group of people, smacking one full in the side of the face with a horn. It was not clear whether that was the moment of the goring.

Many runners appeared unaware when bulls were breathing down their necks and, instead of trying to gore them, just shoved them out of the way.

Saturday’s was the fifth morning run of the eight-day festival in northern Spain.

This year’s festival comes 100 years since the publication of Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Sun Also Rises,” whose publication launched the San Fermín festival to international fame.

Advertisement

The last death at San Fermín’s bull runs occurred in 2009, but gorings and broken bones are common, partly due to the large number of novice bull runners and foreign tourists who join the experienced locals.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Where Are The Federal Relief Funds? (With Rep. Judy Chu)

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved California’s request to extend housing assistance to survivors of the Eaton and Palisades fires. But more than 18 months after those January 2025 fires, survivors are still waiting on an additional $16 billion in federal disaster relief from the federal government, which was revised down earlier this year from nearly $34 billion.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement