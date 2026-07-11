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Shooting near Toronto street festival kills 2 people and wounds 4, police say

Police respond to an active shooter at the Salsa on St. Clair event in Toronto.
Police respond to an active shooter at the Salsa on St. Clair event in Toronto on Saturday.
(Keito Newman / The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
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  • A shooting near Toronto’s Salsa on St. Clair street festival left two people dead and four wounded Saturday.
  • Police initially warned of an active shooter and urged residents to avoid the area before later securing the scene, though they said a suspect or suspects remain at large.

TORONTO — A shooting near a Toronto street festival killed two people and wounded four others Saturday, prompting police to warn of an active shooter before later saying the scene was secure.

Toronto police said six people were found with gunshot wounds after the shooting near St Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival was underway.

Officers initially urged the public to avoid the area while they responded. Police later said the scene had been secured but cautioned that a suspect or suspects had not been apprehended.

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A large police presence remained in the area near Salsa in Toronto, a Latino-themed cultural celebration.

“I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford in a social media post. “My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone affected.”

Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is among North America’s safest major cities. Fatal shootings, particularly those involving multiple victims in public, are relatively rare.

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