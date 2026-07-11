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World & Nation

U.S. citizen tests positive for Ebola in Congo

By Jean-Yves Kamale and Monika Pronczuk
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  • A U.S. aid worker in Congo has tested positive for Ebola.
  • The case emerges amid the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak ever recorded in Africa with 1,830 confirmed cases, including 648 deaths, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
  • Containment efforts face funding shortfalls, attacks on health centers and conflict in eastern Congo.

KINSHASA, Congo — A U.S. citizen working for a humanitarian organization in Congo has tested positive for the Ebola virus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, as the Central African country struggles to contain the swelling outbreak.

The CDC said it was working with the person’s employer, U.S. agencies, the public health authorities and Congolese partners to prevent further transmission and identify close contacts. It did not provide any further details.

Earlier this week, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the outbreak is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak ever recorded on the continent, with 1,830 confirmed cases, including 648 recorded deaths, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Cases have also been confirmed in neighboring Uganda.

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In the first week of the outbreak, an American doctor working in Congo tested positive for the virus and was transferred to Germany for treatment.

Initially, Trump administration officials had said the United States was planning to send Americans who are exposed to Ebola while abroad to a new facility in Kenya instead of flying them home. But the project was suspended after an order from a Kenyan court.

The Congolese authorities declared a fresh Ebola outbreak May 15 after the disease had been transmitting for weeks without official detection, according to the World Health Organization

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The outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, which has no approved vaccine or treatment.

Efforts to contain the virus have also been hampered by lack of funding, attacks on health centers and an ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Clinical trials for treatment began recently after researchers launched a highly anticipated study in the hope of fighting the virus.

Kamale and Pronczuk write for the Associated Press.

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