Advertisement
World & Nation

Fire breaks out at a pub in Bangkok, killing at least 27

Emergency workers inside a building with bodies wrapped in white cloths.
Bodies of fire victims are arrayed near rescue workers in Bangkok on Monday.
(Sakchai Lalit / Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • At least 27 people were killed when a massive fire tore through the Na Ladprao pub in northern Bangkok shortly after midnight, sending panicked patrons scrambling to escape.
  • Authorities say the blaze spread rapidly after smoke and an explosion near a circuit breaker by the stage, trapping many victims in restrooms.
  • The disaster revives memories of previous nightclub fires in Thailand, including deadly blazes in 2009 and 2022, and raises fresh questions about enforcement of safety standards.

BANGKOK — A huge fire engulfed a pub in Bangkok early Monday morning, killing at least 27 people before firefighters brought the blaze under control, officials said.

Video shared online by first responders shows a huge blaze raging and plumes coming out of the front door of the Na Ladprao pub in the northern part of the Thai capital. People are seen trying to flee as thick black smoke billows into the sky. Rescuers said the fire was reported around midnight.

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters at the scene that 27 people died and that several of the injured had been taken to the hospital. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Advertisement

Anutin said a musician who was performing at the pub told him he saw smoke coming out of a circuit breaker near the stage before the power went out, then an explosion was heard and thick smoke quickly filled the place.

Many of the victims were found in the restrooms, at the back of the pub, Anutin added.

Firefighters took about half an hour to bring the fire under control. Photos of the aftermath show charred tables and chairs, and the damaged interior of the pub.

Thailand has seen similar tragedies in the past. In 2022, 14 people were killed by a fire at a music pub in the eastern part of the country.

Advertisement

And more than a decade before that, 66 people were killed and more than 200 injured in a fire during a Jan. 1, 2009, New Year’s Eve celebration at the Santika nightclub in Bangkok. That blaze was apparently sparked by an indoor fireworks display.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Where Are The Federal Relief Funds? (With Rep. Judy Chu)

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved California’s request to extend housing assistance to survivors of the Eaton and Palisades fires. But more than 18 months after those January 2025 fires, survivors are still waiting on an additional $16 billion in federal disaster relief from the federal government, which was revised down earlier this year from nearly $34 billion.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement