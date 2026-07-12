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World & Nation

Israeli military attacks in Gaza kill 6, including a young girl, officials say

People gather among ruins and dust
Palestinians gather around the site of a deadly Israeli military drone strike on a blacksmith shop in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood.
(Jehad Alshrafi / Associated Press)
By Wafaa Shurafa and Natalie Melzer
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  • Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least six Palestinians, including 9-year-old Tala Abu Matar, in attacks on a blacksmith shop and displacement camps, health officials say.
  • The military says it targeted Hamas infrastructure and weapon production sites.
  • Despite an October ceasefire, near-daily Israeli operations have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians as negotiations remain stalled.

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli military attacks in Gaza on Sunday killed at least six Palestinians, including a 9-year-old girl, and wounded more than a dozen others, according to local health officials.

A drone strike on a blacksmith shop in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood killed at least four Palestinians, according to officials at Shifa Hospital, where the casualties were taken.

The Israeli military acknowledged striking the area, saying it targeted “terrorist infrastructure,” without elaborating. It later said it struck a Hamas weapon production site.

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Palestinians received an evacuation order from the military following the first strikes. Roughly an hour later, intense airstrikes targeted the same blacksmith shop. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s ambulance service said the strikes in Gaza City wounded 14 people.

Also on Sunday, Israeli gunfire killed 9-year-old Tala Abu Matar in a displacement camp in central Gaza, according to officials at the Health Ministry. The Israeli military said it was unaware of such an incident.

And an Israeli strike on a displacement tent in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis killed one Palestinian, according to health officials at Nasser Hospital, where the body was taken. Israel’s military said it carried out a strike in that area and called it “part of routine activities.” The military said it was not aware of casualties.

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Israeli strikes have lessened considerably since a ceasefire took effect Oct. 10, but they continue almost daily. Israel’s military says it targets Hamas and other militants, often asserting they were planning attacks. The strikes have also killed many civilians.

At least 1,098 Palestinians, including at least 260 children, have been killed since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed in that time.

The Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas-led militants that sparked the war killed some 1,200 people in Israel and 251 others were taken hostage. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed 73,221 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry. The ministry is part of the Hamas-led government and is staffed by medical professionals who maintain detailed records viewed as generally reliable by United Nations agencies and independent experts. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants but says women and children make up around half of all deaths.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas remain largely deadlocked over the implementation of the ceasefire’s second phase, including the disarmament of Hamas and the reconstruction of Gaza. Most of the population of more than 2 million people remains displaced, with many living in crowded tent camps with little or no basic services or in the ruins of buildings.

Shurafa and Melzer write for the Associated Press. Melzer reported from Nahariya, Israel.

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