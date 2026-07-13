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U.K. police rearrest the suspect in Ann Widdecombe killing on terrorism suspicion

Ann Widdecombe, Brexit Party member, pictured smiling in London, Nov. 22, 2019.
Ann Widdecombe, Brexit Party member, in London, Nov. 22, 2019.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)
By Brian Melley
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  • British counterterrorism officers have taken over the investigation into former Conservative lawmaker Ann Widdecombe’s killing after re-arresting a 28-year-old suspect on suspicion of terrorism offenses.
  • Widdecombe, 78, was found with serious injuries at her isolated home near Dartmoor, a shocking death that has rattled Britain’s political establishment and raised questions about motive.
  • The veteran politician and media personality, known for hard-line stances on social issues, Brexit and immigration, leaves a complex legacy that has shaped U.K. debates for decades.

LONDON — The killing of former British politician Ann Widdecombe is being investigated as a terrorist act, police said Monday.

A 28-year-old man in custody on suspicion of murder was rearrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said.

Devon and Cornwall Police originally said the killing was not believed to be a terror-related crime and there was nothing to suggest it was politically motivated.

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“We now have new information and evidence that means Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation,” head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, Laurence Taylor, said. “We are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry to establish the motivation for this attack.”

Widdecombe, 78, a former member of Parliament, was found dead last week in her isolated rural home in a southwest England village. Police did not disclose a cause of death, saying only that she had sustained “serious injuries.”

The death sent shock waves through British politics, where Widdecombe had been a prominent voice for decades, known for her robust personality and socially conservative views opposing abortion and the expansion of LGBTQ+ rights.

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The suspect, who has not been named because he hasn’t been charged, was arrested Saturday in South Yorkshire county in northern England, more than 200 miles from the village of Haytor on the edge of Dartmoor National Park, where Widdecombe was found dead Thursday.

Police said they believe Widdecombe was attacked at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Concerns were raised for her after she failed to appear for a scheduled TV interview on Wednesday afternoon.

Widdecombe was a lawmaker in the House of Commons from 1987 to 2010, serving in roles including prisons minister in Prime Minister John Major’s 1990s Conservative government.

Widdecombe found fame after leaving Parliament as a contestant on the reality television shows “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”

She later joined the Brexit Party, briefly serving as a member of the European Parliament before Britain left the European Union in 2020. Most recently, she joined the anti-immigration Reform UK party, often appearing in the media as a spokesperson.

Friends and colleagues contrasted her pugnacious political statements with her personal kindness and good humor.

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Melley writes for the Associated Press.

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