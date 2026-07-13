Zelensky seeks more European air defense support for Ukraine at Paris meeting

Firefighters working to extinguish a house fire after being damaged during a Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow region of Russia, Monday.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to Paris on Monday to ask two dozen European leaders for help developing measures against Russia’s ballistic missiles, which have pummeled his country’s power grid in the more than four years since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion.

European foreign ministers were also meeting separately in Brussels where they were expected to discuss Ukraine’s needs and Russia’s threats to the continent.

“Our top priority is anti-ballistic defense,” Zelensky said on social media after arriving in Paris.

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Zelensky is keen to accelerate plans for jointly developing with European countries anti-ballistic air defenses ahead of the winter, when Russia usually intensifies its attacks to deny Ukrainians electricity, heat and water.

Ukrainian officials will present a proposed Anti-Ballistic Program and meet with government leaders, national security advisers and defense companies who might take part, Zelensky said.

President Trump’s pledge last week to give Ukraine a license to produce Patriot air defense systems could mark a major breakthrough for Kyiv. However, experts and Ukrainian officials warn that turning the idea into real weapons would probably take years. It was not clear how quickly a new European system could be built.

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Zelensky said he would also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, while the Ukrainian military will take part in the annual parade marking Bastille Day, France’s national holiday.

Both Kyiv and its European backers want to press home Ukraine’s recent successes and compel Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the fighting, although Moscow has shown no willingness to compromise despite a peace effort by the Trump administration.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow will closely follow the Paris meeting but dismissed its aspirations.

“This is a coalition of warmongers,” Peskov said. “They are driven by the profound delusion that it’s possible to inflict a strategic defeat on our country, so this is a coalition of the deluded, a coalition of those who incite the war.”

Ukraine’s advances in drone technology have given it an edge in recent months, analysts and Western officials say. Its strikes on supply routes behind the front line have robbed the Russian army of momentum on the battlefield and made its progress slow and costly, they say.

Ukraine says it hit 105 Russian vessels in 8 days

Ukrainian forces struck 105 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov next to the Crimean Peninsula between July 6-13, said Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces.

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The vessels included tankers, dry cargo ships, a ferry and tugboats, Brovdi said on the Telegram messaging app.

The campaign is part of a broader Ukrainian effort to isolate the Crimean Peninsula, which is enduring its worst fuel crisis since it was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, and disrupt Russian logistics. Crimea is a key rear base for Russian forces occupying parts of southern Ukraine.

It was not possible to independently verify the claims, and Russian officials made no immediate comment.

European leaders demonstrate their commitment to Kyiv

The Paris meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, which brings together more than 30 countries supporting Ukraine, was expected to include about 25 heads of state and government.

The notably high number of leaders appeared to be a demonstration of long-term commitment to Ukraine and a warning to Russia, as Moscow tests Europe’s resilience.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said he would summon the Russian ambassador to France and impose sanctions against Russian hackers. He told BFMTV-RMC that the issue is about “a vast cyber campaign aimed at sabotage and espionage, carried out by Russia in about 10 European countries.”

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Ukraine’s neighbors have also felt the war’s impact.

In the latest incident, a drone launched during Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine’s Odesa region crashed and exploded on Moldova’s territory, Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday. It said the incident was “serious and unacceptable.”

Ukraine fires over 300 drones toward Moscow

Ukraine has aimed at targets deep inside Russia with its domestically developed long-range drones and missiles, matching and sometimes exceeding the number of drones used in relentless Russian aerial attacks.

Russian air defenses downed 350 Ukrainian drones heading toward Moscow since late Sunday, including 50 near the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Moscow regional Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said 81 Ukrainian drones were downed overnight.

He said three people were killed and three others were injured by the Ukrainian attack in the Pionersky settlement just outside Istra in the western part of the Moscow region.

The Ukrainian air force, meanwhile, said Russia launched 134 long-range strike drones and three guided aviation missiles at Ukraine.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, over 70 people were hospitalized after a series of recent Russian strikes damaged 11 apartment blocks, according to military administration head Ivan Fedorov.

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Russia says it thwarted a major Ukraine drone operation

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the country’s main domestic security agency, said it had thwarted a Ukrainian plan for a drone attack on the Ukrainka air base in the far eastern Amur region, and the Shagol air base in the Chelyabinsk region in the southern Urals.

The agency said small drones were smuggled into Russia’s western Bryansk region using air balloons and bigger transport drones, and then taken by car close to the air bases by Ukrainian agents.

The agency said it had arrested Ukrainian agents and their accomplices and seized 24 drones. It said the purported plot was part of a series of planned drone strikes on military infrastructure “unprecedented in its scale and the level of threat.”

A Ukrainian covert operation just over a year ago, code named Operation Spiderweb, destroyed or damaged nearly a third of Moscow’s strategic bomber fleet with drones carried secretly into Russian territory, according to Ukrainian officials.