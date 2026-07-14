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E. Jean Carroll is paid $5.8M in Trump sex abuse and defamation case

E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court, Jan. 17, 2024
E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court, Jan. 17, 2024, in New York.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Associated Press)
By Jennifer Peltz
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  • Writer E. Jean Carroll has now received more than $5.6 million in damages from Donald Trump after the Supreme Court let a civil sexual abuse and defamation verdict stand.
  • The payment, reflecting a 2023 jury award plus interest, was released from escrow Monday after a federal judge denied Trump’s last-minute bid to block Carroll from accessing it.
  • Trump’s lawyers are continuing to appeal, including an $83-million defamation judgment, stemming from Carroll’s account of a 1996 department store assault made possible by New York’s extended filing window.

NEW YORK — The writer E. Jean Carroll has collected over $5.6 million that a jury awarded in her sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit against President Trump, court records and her lawyers said.

The payment — representing the $5 million jury award, plus interest — was made Monday from an account where it had been held in escrow since the 2023 verdict, according to court records. Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, confirmed the payment Tuesday.

“We are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment,” Kaplan said in a statement.

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Trump’s lawyers have vowed to continue appealing.

Trump deposited the money in an escrow account shortly after the jury ruled against him. The U.S. Supreme Court recently let the civil verdict stand, clearing the way for Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to release the money.

Trump’s lawyers then sought but were denied an emergency order to block the payment. The one-sentence denial set no conditions on how Carroll may use the money. Her lawyers have said in court papers that she plans to put it in a retirement account.

Trump’s attorneys have since filed another appeal seeking to stop or reverse the payment.

The jury found Trump attacked Carroll in 1996 in a New York luxury department store dressing room and defamed her after she told the story publicly in a memoir in 2019, during his first term as president.

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Trump insisted nothing sexual happened between him and Carroll, now 82, a former advice columnist. Trump claimed she was “totally lying” and “ not my type ” in a 2019 interview. He said he didn’t know her, dismissing a 1987 photo of them and their then-spouses at a party as inconsequential, and he accused her of harboring political motives and trying to sell books at his expense.

Trump didn’t attend the trial, where Carroll testified that their flirtatious and friendly chance encounter at the department store turned violent.

Carroll sued Trump after New York changed its laws to give sexual abuse survivors a fresh chance to sue over attacks that happened in the distant past.

Trump is also appealing $83 million in defamation compensation granted to Carroll by a separate Manhattan jury after a 2024 trial where Trump briefly testified.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually abused. Carroll has agreed to be named.

Peltz writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

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