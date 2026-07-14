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Trump administration orders ICE to suspend most vehicle stops after two deadly shootings, AP source says

Protesters gather Monday near the scene of a shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Biddeford, Maine.
Protesters gather Monday near the scene of a shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Biddeford, Maine.
(Ap Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By Patrick Whittle
Jack Brook and Mike Sisak
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

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BIDDEFORD, Maine — Trump administration officials have told Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to suspend most vehicle stops after two deadly shootings in little over a week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The order came a day after an ICE officer shot and killed a Colombian man in Maine, renewing criticism of the agency’s tactics during enforcement operations.

The suspension is not absolute and there’s room for exceptions when executing a criminal warrant or working with partner agencies, according to a person who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive law enforcement operations.

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The Department of Homeland Security said an ICE officer, “fearing for public safety,” shot and killed the man Monday in the city of Biddeford while officers were watching the home of someone they believed was in the U.S. illegally and had a final order of removal from the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Whittle, Brook and Sisak write for Associated Press.

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