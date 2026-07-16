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Orphanage fire in Algeria kills 11 children, injures 19 others

A view of the fire-damaged orphanage
A view of the fire-damaged orphanage in Mohammedia, near Algiers, Algeria, Thursday.
(STR via Associated Press)
Associated Press
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ALGIERS, Algeria — A fire at an orphanage near the Algerian capital on Thursday has killed 11 children and injured 19 others, authorities said.

Algeria’s Civil Protection agency said the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the two-story childcare institution in Mohammedia, in the eastern suburbs of Algiers.

The ages of the victims have not been released by authorities, who did not report any adult fatalities or injuries. Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

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Five children with reduced mobility were safely evacuated by rescue teams, while several of the injured were transported to a hospital specializing in burns, said Lt. Col. Nassim Bernaoui, head of communications for the Civil Protection department.

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his condolences to those impacted by the fire which happened on Algeria’s National Children’s Day.

“It is with a heart resigned to the will of Allah that I learned of the death of children and the injuries suffered by other children of Algeria following the fire that broke out in a childcare institution,” said Tebboune, who is on an official visit to Berlin.

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Algeria has been experiencing a heatwave that has sparked nearly 1,000 fires in recent days, according to the Civil Protection agency.

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